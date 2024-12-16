Christmas can be a challenging and lonely time for us, so No Queer Left Behind have organised meetups at a few choice Christmas events so that you’re always with some friends! Join host Charlee Shumack and their band of merry (and gay!) friends of all ages and identities for a lovely Christmas adventure.

No Queer Left Behind Christmas Meetups



Glitterbox

When: December 13, 2024

Where: The Russell, 170 Russell Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $64.36–$102 + $6.95 booking fee

Accessibility: The Russell is wheelchair accessible.

Coburg Night Market Picnic

When: December 14, 2024, 6pm

Where: Coburg Night Market, Bridges Reserve, Bell Street, Coburg

Tickets: Free Entry!

Accessibility: Coburg Night Market is wheelchair accessible, with accessible bathrooms behind Coburg Leisure Centre. The Welcome to Country and opening speeches will be Auslan interpreted.



Beers For Queers

When: December 21, 2024, 1pm–1 am.

Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood

Tickets: Free Entry! Table booking strongly advised

Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are gender-free toilets, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens. For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957

“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”

Queerspace Christmas Breakfast

When: December 25, 2024, 9–11.30 am

Where: The Provincial Hotel, 299 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: Free but booking required for catering numbers

Accessibility: The Provincial is wheelchair accessible on the ground floor, where most of the event will be held (including a ramp access to the courtyard) but the spillover rooms upstairs are not be accessible.

Over The Rainbow (This event is 40+)

When: December 27, 2024, 6pm

Where: Grouse Bar, 171 Smith Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $22

Accessibility: Grouse Melbourne is not currently wheelchair accessible.