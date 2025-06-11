G Flip Flips Already Very Gay Anthem ‘It’s Raining Men’ Into Non-Binary Banger

Musician and producer G Flip has given a classic gay anthem a non-binary makeover for Pride, performing the Weather Girls’ 1982 hit It’s Raining Men for MTV Live’s Queer Music Week, but changing it to It’s Raining Them.

The 31-year-old changed the lyrics of the song so instead of “it’s raining men”, they celebrated “raining them”, a slogan they had also emblazoned across their white t-shirt.

Mother Nature (God bless!) is no longer “a single woman too,” but “a single human”.

You can watch the video here:

G Flip’s gender fuckery in music

It’s not the first time the Australian singer/drummer has queer-ed a song. Last year, G Flip performed a gayer and much edgier cover of Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer for Triple J’s Like A Version, which they called a “masc lesbian version” of the synth-y pop hit.

“I’m very gay, so there was no chance I was going to use he/him pronouns or sing about ‘bad, bad boys,” they said at the time.

G Flip also releases new track Big Ol Hammer in time for Pride

G Flip has also just realised electrifying, and unapologetically camp single Big Ol Hammer, right in time for Pride Month.

They have enlisted a crew of queer icons for the video — including Fortune Feimster, Shannon Beveridge, Aisha Dee, Siena Liggins, and more — which is being widely celebrated by fans and the queer community as a whole.

“G flip has made this the best Pride ever and we’re only on day 4 😭😭😭,” said one fan on G Flip’s Instagram post.

“Oh this is officially my drag king hype song before I go on stage 🕺🏻,” said another.

““In the heart of scissor town” was the only hook I needed 😂🔥,” wrote another.

The video’s cameos in particular received heavy praise, with other fan saying, “No bigger boss than @fortunefeimster 😂😂😂👏👏👏 let’s go!! 🔥”.

G Flip’s wife, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, commented on the post hyping up her parter by saying, “HAMMERTIME 2025🔥”.

You can check it out here: