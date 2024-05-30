Chrishell Stause Joining The Cast Of ‘Neighbours’

American television superstar Chrishell Stause, spouse to non-binary Aussie artist G-Flip, is officially joining the cast of Neighbours in a guest role written especially for her.

Most known for her work on Netflix reality show Selling Sunset and other soap operas like All My Children and Days Of Our Lives, Stause joins the cast of the show as Yasmine Shields, a “glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting work opportunity.”

In a statement, Stause shared her excitement to be cast in the long-running show: “Coming from the world of soaps in the U.S., it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry.”

“They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street, here I come!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neighbours (@neighbours)

Stause moves into Ramsay Street in the revived version of Neighbours, following its initial cancellation in 2022. Production company Fremantle and Amazon Freevee came to an agreement after the show formally ended, and it’s continued airing since 2023.

Outside of her acting commitments, Stause has been in a relationship with G-Flip since 2022 after meeting them in between seasons of Selling Sunset. Since then, Stause has become a vocal advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community, calling out transphobia and bigotry with her sizable platform.

Neighbours Executive Producer Jason Herbison is equally keen to have Stause bring some Hollywood to the show, saying: “We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell Stause to the cast of Neighbours.

“We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait to bring the storyline alive. Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.” Stause is set to appear on Neighbours’ famous Ramsay Street in late 2024.