Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Simone Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend

Simone Johnson, better known to wrestling fans as Ava Raine, and the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has gone Instagram official with her girlfriend, Tatyanna Dumas.

Speculation around the 24 and 26-year-olds’ relationship status has been swirling since September, when Dumas attended the London screening of The Smashing Machine with Johnson. Photos of The Rock sandwiched between the pair were shared on both their Instagram accounts after the event.

The pair also share an Instagram account, @bigupsofficial, where they have been posting vlogs since October 15, which is pretty sapphic-coded, if you ask me.

They vlogged their London visit, which appeared to be the first time Dumas met her partner’s father, if the caption “Ya’ll think I made a good first impression?” is anything to go by. Given that The Rock himself commented “Break out the Teremana ladies!” underneath the vlog- a reference to the star’s own tequila brand- I’d say the meeting when pretty well.

However there was no explicit confirmation until last week, until they posted a reel of moments together as a couple set to Charli XCX’s Everything is romantic feat. Caroline Polachek alongside the caption “From day one.. to everything time can’t erase”.

Johnson reposted the reel to her own Instagram alongside the comment, “Crying screaming throwing up. I am so lucky.”

Both women are professional wrestlers on WWE’s NXT program, which platforms early career pro wrestlers who haven’t yet appeared on SmackDown or Monday Night RAW programs.

Australian-born Dumas is a qualified stunt performer and professional basketball player, making her debut on WWF LFG earlier this year, fighting under the name “Muscle Mommy”. Before becoming a professional wrestler, Dumas competed on the Channel 10 game show Gladiators under the name Comet, and also appeared on seasons 2 and 3 of Ninja Warrior.

Johnson has spoken about her sexuality online before, responding to a comment on her Instagram from October that read, “Didn’t know she was a lesbian didn’t get that vibe.”

“I’m Bi, that’s why 😂,” she replied.Tatyanna Dumas/Instagram