Former WWE star John Cena has recently been spotted in Melbourne rocking some heels and a plated skirt while filming his upcoming film, Ricky Stanicky.

The outfit in question that has eyebrows raised is a black T-shirt, a plaid skirt, thigh-high stockings, and lace-up black leather heels.

Cena’s upcoming film Ricky Stanicky follows the story of three friends who create a fictional character called Ricky Stanicky with whom they blame their actions on after burning down a house for a prank.

For the next two decades, the trio continually use the fictional character to get out of sticky situations until one day they need to hire someone to play the part of Stanicky.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film also features Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and William H. Macy as part of the cast. The film’s release date has yet to be announced.

In early February, Cena tweeted his excitement for the film, saying that “Ricky Stanicky is a best friend to all – can’t wait for you to meet him!”

Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios @primevideo. #RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can’t wait for you to meet him! https://t.co/DtLAsiwWQa — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 1, 2023

From WWE To The Silver Screen

Cena has taken the change from WWE wrestling to acting like a duck to water, from voice acting in movies like Dolittle and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to films like Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad.

He spoke on the change in careers to British GQ last year, musing how similar and yet different the two industries are.

“The term Hollywood has such a mystique and lustre around it. If you’re skilled at doing one thing, and then you transition into doing another — really, it sounds the same, but it’s a completely different thing,” he said.

“If you have any chance of success, you have to really, really prepare as much as you can.”