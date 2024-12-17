Free Christmas Breakfast On Christmas Morning

Join Queerspace and all their festive friends on Christmas morning for a delicious free Christmas breakfast, in the most merry and gay company.

No matter your plans for the day, you can begin in a safe, inclusive and stress-free environment. Tuck into the festive fare, get your face painted, or enjoy games and gifts!

Make sure to book so they can ensure there’s enough for everyone – a range of dietary restrictions including Halal, vegan, gluten-free and allergies can be catered for.



Queerspace Free Breakfast On Christmas Morning

When: December 25, 2024, 9–11.30 am

Where:The Provincial Hotel, 299 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy

Tickets:Free but booking required for catering numbers

Accessibility: The Provincial is wheelchair accessible on the ground floor, where most of the event will be held (including a ramp access to the courtyard) but the spillover rooms upstairs are not be accessible.