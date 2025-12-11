‘Love Actually? The Musical Parody’ Offers Christmas Chaos All Across Australia

If any film has woven itself into the fabric of modern Christmas tradition, it’s Love Actually. Some earnestly love their annual December rewatch, others have made hate-watching it their annual tradition, slinging back eggnog with loved ones as they poke fun at that iconic stack of handwritten cue cards. But either way, we keep pressing play — and we’ve been doing it for more than twenty years.

Now, audiences can experience the chaos anew when Love Actually? The Musical Parody opens in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane this month. Part of a national rollout with local casts, the show promises something bigger, cheekier and absolutely drenched in cheesy festive spirit: slightly unhinged Christmassy chaos that honours the film while poking fun at every bizarre detail we’ve all quietly clocked.

The show follows nine couples stumbling through the classic tropes — grand gestures, awkward confessions, ill-fated crushes and heartbreaking betrayals.

“This show is like Christmas dinner after a few too many champagnes — loud, ridiculous, and way too much fun,” says Associate Producer Ashley Tickell.

Local casts bursting with talent

The local casts all feature a mix of established performers and rising comic voices.

A standout in Sydney is Bash Nelson — a beloved queer performer in the city’s independent theatre scene.

“I play Peter, Keira Knightley’s husband, and many other characters,” Nelson tells Star Observer. “We all play multiple characters but my specific role has many tongue in cheek moments that poke fun at the lack of diversity in the film industry, especially back in the early 2000s.

“It’s all in good fun and I’m having an absolute ball with it! [The show] is everything we love about ridiculous, feel-good romcoms on top of standout performances from a stellar cast,” Nelson continues. “The crazy impressions of the characters from the film are insane and it’s hard to keep a straight face through most of the show.”

The musical opens in Melbourne at Athenaeum Theatre on 5 December, the Royal ICC Brisbane on 11 December, and Sydney’s Darling Quarter Theatre from 27 November to 23 December.

You can buy tickets or find out more via loveactuallymusicalparody.com.