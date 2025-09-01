Snoop Dogg Walks Back Homophobic Comments As AFL Replacement Rumours Swirl

The AFL saga continues this week as Snoop Dogg apologises for his recent homophobic comments while rumours of his replacement swirl.

Responding to a post online the rapper has apologised for his previous comments about same sex families in the film Lightyear after the films writers spoke out.

Now insiders in Australia claim he is set to be replaced with another controversial rapper.

Will Snoop Dogg be replaced following his apology?

Snoop Dogg continues to draw attention ahead of his scheduled performance for the upcoming AFL grand final.

The controversial rapper is set to perform to an alleged $2m pay cheque, however in the wake of the Izak Rankine homophobic slur incident, the choice to continue his booking has raised many eyebrows.

Following the incident that saw Rankine receive a four match ban for use of a homophobic slur, Andrew Dillon, head of the AFL backed the choice to book Snoop Dogg.

However just days later the rapper appeared on a podcast where he made questionable comments about having to explain same sex families in the film Lightyear to his grandson.

“I’m like oh s***, I didn’t come in for this s***, I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he told the hosts of the It’s Giving podcast about seeing same sex families in the film.

Snoop claimed the exchange effected him so much, he no longer wanted to go to the movies for fear of being exposed to LGBTQIA+ culture that he might have to talk about.

“So that’s like this, f*** me. I’m scared to go to the movies now, like y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for” he said.

“It threw me for a loop, I’m like, what part of the movie was this, these are kids that we have to show that at this age, like that?

“They’re going to ask questions, yeah. They’re going to ask, I don’t have the answer.”

This lead to calls for the AFL to cancel Snoop Dogg as their entertainment, with former player turned radio host Brendan Fevola last week claiming this is likely to happen.

Writers of the film also spoke out about his comments with writer Lauren Gunderson defending the same sex narrative in the film.

“So. I created the LIGHTYEAR lesbians,” she wrote online.

“In 2018, I was a writer at Pixar – such a cool place, grateful to work there, learned a ton from kind and impressive creatives. As we wrote early versions of what became LIGHTYEAR, a key character needed a partner, and it was so natural to write ‘she’ instead of ‘he.’

“As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have. Small line, big deal. I was elated that they kept it.”

“I’m proud of it” she concluded.

Adding to the conversation, Hollywood Unlocked posted a video on their Instagram featuring an interview with TS Madison discussing the comments by Snoop Dogg.

It was here that the rapper took a moment to respond in what appears to be his only public response the drama.

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons” he wrote in the comments.

“All my gay friends (know) what’s up they been calling me with love” he said.

“My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old … teach me how to learn I’m not perfect.”

While the comments appeared and are still listed on the post, there appears to be no public comment or apology anywhere else from the rapper.

However it may be a case of too little too late for Snoop, with Australian radio host Nikki Osbourne claiming a replacement is already in the works for the grand final.

The radio host for NOVA laid claims on air that she “knows people” who are involved in the decision, claiming that Eminem is set to replace him.

“Eminem’s the backup,” she told her audience when discussing the possibility of a last minute replacement for the event.

Eminem is not without his own problems having previously copped criticism for lyrics in his music, including gay slurs.

However he has insisted over many years that he is supportive the LGBTQIA+ community.

The AFL has yet to publicly address whether or not Snoop Dogg will continue with his scheduled appearance at the AFL grand final on Saturday September 27.