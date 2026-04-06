Controversial Blogger Perez Hilton Says He’s Found God After Health Scare

Perez Hilton, one of the internet’s most controversial queer media figures, says a recent life threatening health scare has transformed his life, prompting an emotional public apology and the surprise announcement that he has found god.

The celebrity blogger, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, revealed in late March that he had spent 21 days in hospital battling severe sepsis and infections.

In a tearful video posted on March 23, Hilton said the experience led him to what he described as a profound spiritual awakening.

Perez Hilton has had a spiritual awakening

“God presented himself to me and then did something. Something I can only call miraculous… it was real, and this has been life-changing,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

Days later, Hilton shared another emotional video, holding up a Bible and describing how the experience had reshaped his world.

“I’ve been crying, but happy tears. Happy tears. Because this is just, this is just so crazy,” he told his fans.

“I’ve been reading the Bible, and so much of what is said here I had already been thinking of. It’s just overwhelming in the best, most beautiful way,” he said.

The 48 year old blogger also issued a public apology for his past behaviour, acknowledging his long standing reputation as a divisive figure since his career first took off in the early 2000’s.

“I made a lot of mistakes in my past. We all have. Nobody’s perfect,” he said.

“But my mistakes are very public. The internet is forever. Receipts are forever. I carry with me deep shame and regret. I’m sorry. I will continue to apologise. I have also reached out to make amends. I’ve apologised publicly and privately to dozens of people.”

“Because I was so selfish, because I didn’t care who I hurt. I just cared about the views, the attention, the money — people hated me,” he continued. “Some people enjoyed it, but it felt like most people hated me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿 Perez Hilton 🧿 (@theperezhilton)

Hilton, who rose to fame in the mid-2000s through his gossip blog PerezHilton.com, became known for aggressively covering celebrity scandals, often using provocative commentary and controversial language.

After launching in the days before Instagram and social media Perez still calls himself “The Queen Of All Media” and “The Original Influencer.”

His coverage of LGBTQIA+ celebrities and public figures frequently drew criticism, with some accusing him of outing celebrities or reinforcing harmful stereotypes.

Perez has since gone on to become a celebrity in his own right after building his popular media career. He has appeared on a string of international celebrity reality series, including I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in Australia.

Over the years, Hilton has publicly apologised for aspects of his earlier career, including past commentary that was widely criticised as bullying or insensitive.

His relationship with queer audiences has remained complex, with some crediting him as an early openly gay media voice, while others have questioned his influence and methods.

Hilton acknowledged that not everyone would welcome his latest transformation.

“And I know that some people are fed up with me talking about God. You don’t have to watch these videos. You don’t have to watch. I love God. My experience was real. My testimony is important,” he said.

However, his health challenges continued even after leaving hospital.

On April 2, Hilton revealed he had returned to Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas after developing deep vein thrombosis.

“I’m so happy,” he said in a video posted before surgery. “I’m so grateful, because this is a blessing from God. We caught this early.”

“I have a deep vein thrombosis. I’m so thankful to God that we caught this early because, if that blood clot had gone to my lungs or my heart, it could’ve been real bad.”

He later confirmed the emergency thrombectomy had been successful, writing: “Just got out of surgery and everything went so well!! Good Friday indeed!”

The father of three also revealed that, despite being raised Catholic, he had never previously considered himself a believer. He now says he plans to begin taking his children to church as he continues recovering.

“What matters is today. How I behave today, how I behave tomorrow,” he said. “And not only did God save me in so many ways, but God gave me a new lease on life and a new opportunity to truly be better and do better.”