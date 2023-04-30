Lesbian Dating App HER Blasts Transphobes And Tells Them To Delete Their App

The lesbian dating app HER has sent out a message to all transphobic users who don’t want transgender people using the app to delete it from their phones.

“A message for Transphobes: Time to delete HER. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” was the message sent by the globally inclusive dating app that has 10 million users across the globe.

This message comes after the company was de-platformed on Twitter on Lesbian Visibility Day after hitting back at anti-trans activists who had sent “violent messages” to them.

The big issue that the anti-trans activists have is that HER welcomes non-binary and trans lesbians on the app.

Twitter had temporarily suspended HER’s Twitter account after it was reported in high numbers by anti-trans activists. The account has since been restored.

The Trigger

What triggered the onslaught of violent messages and attacks on HER came after the app released a blog post that was celebrating Lesbian Visibility Day.

In the blog post, HER stated that “This year, we’re snatching back the term “lesbian” from the clutches of TERFs and bigots who’ve tried to hijack it to fuel their transphobia and hatred.”

“TERFs, or trans-exclusionary radical “feminists,” harbor some of the most twisted and erroneous beliefs about feminism and what being a lesbian can or cannot entail. They insist that only those assigned female at birth can be lesbians.”

“Besides being sad, hateful clowns who spew out a lot of misinformation, TERFs are also a genuine threat to the LGBTQIA+ community. And that’s just not going to fly here.”

When the app had its Twitter access restored, it sent out a notification to all of its users with the message to transphobes to delete the app.

HER CEO Robyn Exton had reiterated that the app’s inclusiveness was “nothing new.”

“HER has always been a platform that is for trans women, for non-binary people and anyone who identifies as a woman,” she said, as reported by PinkNews.

“So it’s kind of absurd that we’re now getting this like vitriol coming back, saying that we’re a lesbian app that is now ‘promoting’ inclusion of trans women. It has always been since day one.”

Rise In Hate Speech

Since the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen a rise in hate speech.

Earlier in April 2023, Twitter had secretly dropped a long-standing policy that protected transgender people from misgendering and deadnaming.

LGBTQ+ non-profit GLAAD has described the removal of the policy as “the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike.”

Since Musk’s takeover, the conspiracy theory that the LGBTQ+ community are ‘groomers’ and are out to harm children are seen in a rise by 119 per cent.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate conducted a research that identified 1,714,504 tweets and retweets that mention the LGBTQ+ community linked with keywords such as ‘gay’, ‘homosexual’, ‘trans’ and slurs such as ‘pedophile,’ ‘groomer’ and ‘predator.’