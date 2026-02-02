Beloved Sydney Queer Performer Brent Thorpe Passes Away Age 61

Beloved Sydney performer Brent Thorpe has passed away at age 61, with his husband confirming the news in a heartbreaking social media post shared today (Feb 2).

“On 6 January 2026, I lost the love of my life, Brent Thorpe,” wrote Thorpe’s husband, Travis de Jonk. “Brent was a beloved son of Gordon and Pam, brother of Belinda and uncle of Matthew and Marner, and my dearly loved and devoted husband.”

A towering presence in Sydney’s queer performance scene, Thorpe was known for his razor-sharp humour, theatrical bravado and deep, generous commitment to community. Thorpe was a generous and idolised queer performer, whose work travelled from Dublin to Berlin, Barcelona and home to Sydney, where he became a familiar and beloved face on stages across the city.

“Brent was a deeply loved elder, champion and friend within the gay community,” Travis wrote. “A comedy genius and theatrical powerhouse… he brought laughter, courage and connection wherever he went.”

Thorpe was perhaps best known in recent years for his work with Sydney Leather Titles, where he hosted the past two ceremonies at the Paddo RSL. In a statement, Sydney Leather Titles said his death had come as “a profound shock”, remembering his 2024 opening number Brown Caviar as “one of the most iconic and hilarious performances ever to grace our stage”.

“Beyond his brilliance as a performer, Brent had a rare gift for making people feel truly comfortable and seen,” the statement read. “His warmth, humour, and presence will be deeply missed.”

Tributes have flowed from across Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community. Drag performer Felicity Frockaccino wrote: “Brent/Brenda was a huge inspiration to so many, including myself. Always a joy to be around. I can’t believe it.”

Palms on Oxford, where a memorial will be held at a later date, described Thorpe as “a shining beacon of light”, adding that his “humour, intellect, compassion and love for his community” would be sorely missed.

“He will be missed more than words can say,” Sydney Leather Titles said. “Rest in power, Brent Thorpe.”