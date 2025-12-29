WA Police Investigate Anti-Trans Stickers In Perth Parks

The Western Australian Police Force are actively searching for vandals responsible for anti-trans propaganda posted in Subiaco.

WA’s State Security Investigation Group Hate Crime Team are working to find the perpetrators for what is being labelled “criminal damage.”

The incident took place on December 10, just weeks before Christmas.

Anti-Trans stickers placed around playgrounds and schools

Perth District – WA Police Force alerted the public to the anti-trans propaganda in a Facebook post on December 27.

In the post, which is accompanied with a photo of a water fountain in a park they advised that the stickers have been placed in the “Subiaco Library precinct, nearby park areas, and close to a local school.”

They have encouraged members of the public to come forward with any information, especially if they have seen suspicious behaviour “particularly around bus stops, signage, or the library precinct.”

“The WA Police Force will not allow acts of hatred, intolerance, or discrimination to go unchecked. We have zero tolerance for hate in our community and will use every resource at our disposal to protect the public and bring offenders to justice. Those responsible will be held to account” the said in their post.

Out In Perth have reported that this is not the first time the stickers have appeared in the area, writing that there have been “several incidents” involving the stickers throughout this year.

They have reported that the text on the previous stickers stated that “Trans Women Are Real Men” which some locals had corrected by crossing out “Real Men” and writing “Women.”

The stickers have been spotted on water fountains, slides and stairs in the area.

Perth Now have reported that contractors for the city have been tasked with removing the stickers 38 times since July already.

Sam Gibbings, the CEO of Transfolk WA told the publication that the reasoning for placing the stickers where they are is unclear and confusing.

“It makes you wonder what they are actually trying to achieve. Are they trying to berate parents? Are they trying to scare children? Either way, when you resort to tactics like this in a playground, you have clearly lost the moral argument,” they said.

Anyone with information can report to Crime Stoppers either online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au or call 1800 333 000.

Reports can be made anonymously.

Help and support is available. Don’t hesitate to reach out