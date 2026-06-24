Femboys, Twinks And Straight Guys: Pornhub Has Released What You’re All Searching For Over Pride Month

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – extremely popular adult website Pornhub has released the statistics of what all the horny gays have been watching over Pride Month. And it looks like it’s the season of the twink.

These stats include all of the most-searched terms, adult entertainers, and worldwide statistics that the queers have enthusiastically consumed.

The report, an exclusive to Out, states that “femboy” is the most-searched term during Pride Month and is described as the leading search term by a wide margin. In pornographic contexts, “femboy” generally refers to performers (typically people assigned male at birth) who present in a feminine way on screen. That presentation can include things like makeup, feminine clothing, styled hair, and a softer or more traditionally “feminine” aesthetic. The category is used as a search or tagging term on adult platforms to group content featuring that style of gender expression.

The classic “Twink” comes in at second place after femboy – however those bony boys still reign supreme as the most-viewed category worldwide. All hail the mighty twink, and also get them a cable-knit jumper because they’re thin and cold.

After that, tastes broaden a bit, with “anime” being the 3rd most searched term, and “straight guys first time” the 4th.

Interestingly, the gay erotic audience on Pornhub is almost split evenly by gender, with 50.3% male and 49.7% of the audience female. Heated Rivalry was clearly just the beginning of a sexual journey for these women.

In terms of age, the 18-24 year olds were the highest viewers of gay porn, at 31%. As the age groups get older, the percentage decreases. The 24-34 year olds made up 20%, whereas the 65+ group made up only 9%.

In performer rankings, Tyler Wu is listed as the most viewed performer, replacing Malik Delgaty in the top position, with Ethan Lestray, Legrand Wolf, Delgaty, and Falcon AI completing the top five.

The platform also further breaks down trends for some of the larger countries or continents, such as the US, the UK, Italy and Europe. Apparently Norway is super into Asian porn? Unfortunately Australia is not collected in the report – perhaps because of our recent age verification rules.