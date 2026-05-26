Vic Pride Centre Drops 2026 Pride Month Program Ft. Priscilla Live, Drag Bingo & More

Pride month is on the horizon! And the Victorian Pride Centre has released its most glittery Pride Month program to date.

Celebrating everyone and everything LGBTQIA+, the VPC is starting the party just a hair before June with their official Pride Month launch party on Friday 29 May, from 6:30pm at their HQ in St. Kilda.

“There’s something powerful about celebrating Pride in a space that was purpose-built for exactly this. Every event, every gathering, every moment of connection at the Victorian Pride Centre this month is a testament to what our communities can build when we come together,” said the Pride Centre’s CEO, Paul Horwell.

Spanning from Friday the 29 May to Tuesday 30 June, the program has plenty of low-cost and free events for every mood and vibe, spanning performance, visual art, film, dance, wellness, craft and free community drop-ins throughout the city.

“In a world that works diligently to silence the queer voice, especially Trans First Nation & BIPOC, I am so excited to share the stage with the brilliant vocalist and recording artist Mama Alto who creates space for a host of talented LGBTQIAPN+ singers and musicians,” said singer and musician Joti Van Carlos Gore.

With so many events to choose throughout the month, we thought we’d pick just a handful of highlights. So here are Star Observer‘s top picks for the Victorian Pride Centre’s Pride Month program this year:

Mama Alto’s Pride Tea Party

Presented by jazz singer and cabaret diva Mama Alto, along with other fantastic artists, Mama Alto’s Pride Tea Party is a classy and musically-forward cabaret-esque pride celebration. A melding of old school showbiz and modern aesthetics, Mama and friends will sing stories of “strength in softness and power in vulnerability” with a vaudeville twist.

When: June 5, 7:00 – 10:00 pm

Where: The Forum, Victorian Pride Centre, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Cost $25

A Glimpse into the Darling Boy

Impressionist and figurative painter, Nathan McGlynn invites all to A Glimpse into the Darling Boy. In collaboration with Charlee Brooks (Grandpasbookclub) and Hugo Williams (Pony Cam), McGlynn melds art and theatre into a play that dives head first into love, desire, and queer storytelling.

When: June 5, 7:00 – 8:00pm, & June 6, 3:00 – 4:00pm, 6:00 – 7:00pm

Where: The Bowery Theatre, 33 Princess Street, St Albans

Cost: $15 – $35

Priscilla Queen of the Desert – Film Screening with Shadow Cast

A classic that needs no introduction is taking to the screen, but with a twist. The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert will be showing with a live shadow cast including local drag icons Art Simone, Lazy Susan, Zelda Moon, and Pashion Couture performing scenes and moments from the film, bringing Alice Springs to St. Kilda.

When: June 6, 8:00 – 10:00pm

Where: Victorian Pride Centre – Theatrette, 79-81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Cost: $35

Pride Without Prejudice: LGBTQIA+ Showcase

This annual short film event celebrates the diversity of LGBTQIA+ voices and identities, and bringing them to the screen. This year’s curation of films will spand from comedy, horror, contemplative and outwardly expressive films. Along with the screening, the Victoria Pride Centre will also include post-screening drinks, as well as a Q&A with the film makers.

The films that will be shown are:

– Bears on Film

– Dance Like Everyone’s Watching

– When A Cardinal Appears, An Angel Is Near

– Arms Unfolding

– FIFO

– Consume

– Billie and Jessie

When: June 13, 3:00 – 5:00pm

Where: Victorian Pride Centre – Theatrette, 79-81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Cost: $17.50

This event is rated 18+ and is suitable for patrons aged 18 years and over.