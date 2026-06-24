DailyJocks Chapel Street Store Targeted By Vandals During Pride Month

Beloved LGBTQIA+ men’s underwear brand DailyJocks have had their Melbourne store on Chapel Street street-facing windows targeted by an acid attack. The fact it occurred during Pride Month, and that they were the only store on the street targeted, is a sign this was a homophobic motivated attack.

“We were the only store on the block affected,” said DailyJocks’ official statement, which they posted on Instagram. “In almost 20 years of business when something like this happened we stayed quiet. Paid the bill. Moved on. With Pride season on, it didn’t feel right to stay quiet. It also feels personal.”

Speaking to Star Observer, DailyJocks founder Nic Egonidis said that he discovered the damage after turning up to work early in the morning.

“I just assumed it was like a key or something that was easy to buff off, but then I got some quotes in and and they told me it was an acid pen, which I didn’t even know these things exist.”

Egonidis explained that acid pen damage runs deep into the glass – it’s very difficult to repair it and often the panels will need to be replaced to restore them as new. The damage runs across the full store frontage on the 2 largest panes of glass – etched deep into the glass, not on the surface. The acid pen was used to create a large amount of damage, rather than to spell out any legible words or symbols that can be recognised.

“There was no other shops targeted in our street, so it just felt personal, and obviously with what we sell and what we display in our windows, people know we’re a queer business which we’re proud of. Also it’s Chapel Street so you’ve got a very mixed crowd there, so when this happens you just take it personally as a business owner. I just felt like I should share this time rather than shutting up.”

In their statement, DailyJocks says that this vandalism is a reminder of why Pride Month exists.

“Not just as a celebration but as a reminder that visibility still comes at a cost. That being authentically yourself in this world still makes some people uncomfortable enough to act. Visibility matters. Now more than ever.”