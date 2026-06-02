Gold Coast Pride Releases Their Fabulous Pride Month Community Calendar

The brand new Gold Coast Pride Collective have officially released the calendar for their 2026 Pride Month celebrations.

Featuring over twenty events across the Gold Coast the calendar delivers something for everyone in the community this June.

Including something extra special to celebrate after the Pride Fair Day celebrations.

Gold Coast Pride Collective celebrates a month of pride

Since forming in 2025 The Gold Coast Pride Collective have been working to reinvigorate the annual Pride celebrations on the Gold Coast as they focussed on building community and connection within the Gold Coast LGBTQIA+ Community.

After months of planning the committee recently revealed that they had secured a brand new location for the 2026 Pride Fair Day celebrations, announcing that they would be taking place this year at HOTA, The Home Of The Arts on the Gold Coast on June 27.

“We are so incredibly thrilled to announce that we are bringing the Gold Coast Pride Collective Fair Day to HOTA,” they said at the time.

“This amazing location is the perfect backdrop for our fantastic community to come together and celebrate. The team at HOTA have been amazing at helping co-ordinate this day, it would not have been possible without their support and we hope it will be the first of many years here at this iconic location.”

Now they have released their full calendar of events to celebrate pride month.

The official calendar released by the collective features a range of events hosted by the organisation themselves and other community events taking place across a variety of venues and locations on the Gold Coast.

Week one of the celebrations features the launch of a month long Art Exhibition at local LGBTQIA+ bar, Hairy Mary’s on Thursday Jun 4. Kicking off the first weekend is also the official Pride Walk, with locals being encouraged to gather at Kurrawa Park from Midday for a leisurely community stroll, before returning and heading to Hairy Mary’s for the official launch celebrations. Kicking off from 1pm the venue will host an afternoon and evening of entertainment, live music, Drag Queens, DJ’s and more.

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Week two includes a huge range of events including Bebe’s Big Bash, the return of the All Male Review, Love on the Goldy queer art exhibition at HOTA, A Diva’s Drag Brunch and a Sapphic Party on the Saturday. Capping off the week is the organisations monthly Trans and Non-Binary Picnic being held at the Cascade Gardens on Sunday June 14.

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The following week includes a Drag showcase, community Queer Arts afternoon followed by two big events. While Brisbane celebrates with the Queens Ball, the Gold Coast has both their own Kings & Queens Masquerade Ball at Hairy Mary’s or a huge dance party at Trade on June 20. With everything concluding in the final week of massive celebrations.

Friday the 26th of June will see the Gold Coast Pride Collective host an evening with the ionic, original Les Girl and trans icon, Carlotta. They will screen the film based on her life, followed by an intimate Q & A session with the star, hosted by DJ Beksis. The following day from 11am crowds will March across the green bridge and over to HOTA where they will be treated to a full day of live entertainment, music, market stalls and more. Following a long day of celebrations

Following the official Fair Day celebrations will be the official closing party, taking place at one of the Gold Coast’s most iconic venues. For the first time ever the Q1 building will feature a rainbow take over as they host the incredible after party at Sky Point, presented by Hairy Mairy’s. At 230 metres above the venue will transform into an incredible celebration of community spirit. Guests will be treated to 4 hours of food and beverages included in their ticket price, plus a fabulous nigh of entertainment that is not to be missed! Following the party Hairy Mary’s will host the official after after party for those ready to keep on celebrating.

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The month will finish with one last event on on Sunday June 27 as FLEX brings another unique dance party to the Gold Coast.

All the information and links to tickets are available on the Gold Coast Pride Collective website where community members can find more information on the community calendar.

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Michael James is the current president of the Gold Coast Pride Collective, he is also employed part time as a journalist for the Star Observer and is the author of this article.