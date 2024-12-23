Girthmaster, Guy Nail Polish & Barry Keoghan’s Nude Dancing: Your Fave Stories of 2024

2024 has been an interesting year in queer media, between hundreds of episodes of Drag Race, presidential elections and your favourite stars, so we’re taking a look back at what made you click in 2024, including your favourite Girthmaster.

From Onlyfans stars to footballers wearing nail polish there was plenty that caught your attention in the news cycle this year.

So let’s take a look at what made you click in 2024.

Girthmaster? I hardly know her!

Nothing got your attention more this year than the larger than life Onlyfans star Girthmaster.

Following his surprise street interview about his career and income this adults only star from Brisbane caught everyone’s attention. making it our top story of the year.

During his spontaneous street interview he revealed he earns a staggering $40,000 – $80,000 per month, making him amongst the top 1% of the websites content creators, sending him viral in a matter of hours as he racked up over 80 million views for his interview.

Fans were quick to uncover his online persona discovering he really was a Girthmaster, coming in at 8 inches long, with a circumference of 7.5 inches, it turned out this adult entertainer had his name for a reason.

Since this online discovery in April the Onlyfans star has gone on to amass an extra 300,000 fans on X (Twitter) now sitting a fan base of over 800,000 followers.

Despite ruling out filming any content with other men, there’s still plenty waiting to see if he changes his mind.

Reece Walsh Wears Nail Polish

Nothing could seem like less of a news story than a man wearing nail polish, however Broncos star Reece Walsh made headlines not once, but twice this year for his gorgeous fashion accessory.

The popular Broncos star first caught the attention of the public in April this year when an Instagram post caught the attention of his eagle eyed fans.

Whilst many applauded his fashion sense, with many pointing out the star does his nails with his daughter, there were many online quick to try and bring him down for the decision.

However when posted on our social media channels it was clear that everyone was supporting this colourful Bronco.

Fast forward to November this year and again Walsh was under fire for his fashion this time from incoming coach Michael Maguire.

Insiders reported that the incoming coach was having none of the “rockstar” antics of his players in the upcoming season.

NRL360 reporter Dean Ritchie reported the new coach will “tip that club on its head” in the new year.

“You won’t see that (Reece Walsh wearing sunglasses in the dressing room at night). I’m telling you” he said.

“And you won’t see nail polish on the fingers of the players either. Madge will say ‘you are kidding’.”

Once again our readers come out in full support of Reece Walsh as they celebrated and encouraged the Broncos star for staying true to himself.

Barry Keoghan Helps Propel Sophie Ellis Bextor To The Top Of The Charts

Saltburn was the unexpected hit queer film of the year with millions of viewers captivated by this sizzling and sexy drama.

However it was one scene in particular that caught the attention of many and earned the films on screen and musical fans legions of new followers and surprisingly no, it wasn’t THAT bathtub scene.

As the film ends the central protagonist Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan strips naked and commences dancing through the empty British estate.

While many were captivated with everything Keoghan had to offer in this very full frontal dance number, it was also the soundtrack that caught the worlds attention.

According to People Magazine, Murder on The Dancefloor received 1.5 million Spotify streams around the world on Dec. 31, marking a 340% increase from its listenership on New Year’s Eve 2022 and earning the track its debut placement on the streaming service’s global songs chart at No. 130. The song went on to lead a career resurgence for the singer as it quickly topped charts world wide and his dance floors everywhere once again.

Not to mention the increase in TikTok users recreating Barry Keoghan’s dance moves from the film, it was clear, Sophie Ellis-Bextor is back.

Troye Sivan

Aussie music star Troye Sivan has earned himself plenty of attention this year.

From his huge ARIA wins to a grammy nomination and his peculiar new line of products for sale Sivan has continued to make headlines all year.

However it was his X-rated tour antics that caught everyone’s eye in May this year.

During the opening night of his tour in Lisbon, Portugal the Aussie singer drew both criticism and praise when he was seen simulating a sex act with one of his dancers, an incident that divided his fanbase and ignited a firestorm on social media.

During the performance, Sivan, who often took to the stage shirtless, kneeled in front of a dancer holding a microphone and began singing his hit song “Got Me Started” mimicking oral sex on the dancer.

The moment quickly went viral, amassing over 500,000 views on X (Twitter) and drawing a wide range of reactions from fans.

Supernatural Stars Announce Engagement

Despite some of the more adult stories that drew focus during 2024, it was the wholesome romance story of Supernatural stars DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson, known for their roles as Garth and Benny on the hit show that made everyone swoon.

During an episode of his “Locked and Probably Loaded” podcast with co-host Kelly Blackheart back in May DJ Qualls announced that the pair were engaged.

Sharing with his audience he recalled the story of how their relationship began at a fan convention for Supernatural.

He shared the story of how they first travelled together and the evolution of their relationship from friends to partners over the course of ten years.

The news caught many fans off guard who weren’t even aware the two were an item, but they flocked to celebrate the announcement for the two on social media.

Parisian Pole Vaulter Offered $250k For Porn Gig

If it wasn’t already the most talked about story of 2024, French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati continued to make headliners after being made an impressive offer to perform off the Olympic stage.

Ammirati caught the attention of the world during the 2024 Olympics in Paris when his crotch hit and knocked down the crossbar in his second vault attempt – meaning he failed to qualify for the final, dashing his Olympic dreams.

Naturally images and footage of the incident went viral around the world in a matter of minutes, catapulting him to fame.

It wasn’t long before it was reported that XXX porn site CamSoda had contacted the French athlete and made him a staggering offer of US $250,000 to perform nude in an hour long camera session with him and his very popular Olympic pole.

While many wanted to see if he would accept the generous offer, Ammirati has declined to comment on his embarrassing Olympic moment and the subsequent offer.

In the meantime his fans await more news with bated breath.