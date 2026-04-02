West Coast Eagles Premiership winner Mitch Brown has revealed he and his partner Louisa Keck are expecting their first child together later this year.

The former footy star and AFL’s first openly bisexual player took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a touching video of he and Keck excitedly posing with a positive pregnancy test. Brown can be seen in the video kissing Keck’s belly, charming audiences with his staple charisma as he sticks his tongue out for the camera.

This announcement marks the arrival of Brown’s third child. Brown already has two children with ex-wife and former Australian netball player Shae Bolton-Brown, who was very accepting of her ex-husband’s coming out. Brown and Bolton-Brown remain good friends, the proud co-parents even attending the 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras together earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitch Brown (@mitchbrownie)



While Brown’s baby bombshell is tremendously exciting, it is but the second piece of major news Brown has dropped in the last two years. Just last August, Brown came out publicly as bisexual, the first player in the entire history of the Australian Football League to do so. In a warm and heart-rending interview with multi-talented journalist Chloe Sargeant, Brown revealed it was upon seeing a video of Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine using a homophobic slur that he was inspired to come out.

“So I dropped into the DMs of [journalist] Sam Koslowski,” Brown explained. “I was like, ‘Hey, I saw this. This is who I am. This is the time. I’d love to chat. I don’t know how to do this — can you help?’”

Brown went on to reveal that homophobia had always been commonplace in the league, both on and off the field. “You’d hear jokes — you know, a gay person being the punchline — and that was enough to tell me, this isn’t safe.”

Sargeant noted in particular Brown’s warmth, humility, and sincerity, despite spending his formative years within a sport often defined by reductive masculinity. “He is helping to reshape what masculinity truly is,” Sargeant noted, “showing Australian men that vulnerability can be powerful, queerness can be strength.”

As Brown welcomes this new member into his family, fatherhood will no doubt remain an apt place for him to continue his stewardship of positive masculinity.

Star Observer’s talented Chloe Sargeant profiled Mitch just last November.