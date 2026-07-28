House of the Dragon S3E6 Controversy: Is Gwayne Hightower Gay?

Some pointed dialogue in the latest episode of House of the Dragon has fans speculating about whether the character of Gwayne Hightower is gay. Episode six, entitled “Faceless Man”, aired Monday, and showcased the knight, pretty-boy, and prudish brother of Alicent copping a number of homophobic remarks.

Now LGBTQ+ fans hungry for representation (or perhaps Gwayne) are scrambling to work out if these insults might be clocking something deeper.

The first noteworthy incident occurs when Gwayne and his cousin, Ormund Hightower, are reunited after the former returns to his family’s seat in Tumbleton. When Gwayne laments having lacked the luxury of a bed during his time serving in Criston Cole’s army, Ormund quickly seizes the moment.

“I’m sure you’ve found solace in your brother in arms,” Ormund states, in a tone fans insist is riddled with Achillean inference. Later, Ormund instructs Daeron, his squire, to “make sure [Gwayne] bathes”.

“Oh, and… uh,” Ormund continues, now in a whisper, “Mind yourself. Backs against the wall.”

Redditors have interpreted this sardonic remark as the series’ equivalent of “don’t drop the soap”, a prison joke inferring that bending over might render one vulnerable to being sexually assaulted by an opportunistic gay man.

Ormund Is Homophobic, But Is He Also Right?

While Ormund’s intent is no doubt scornful, many are pointing to the kernels of truth that might underlie his insults. The question now for fans is whether Ormund is making a cruel mockery of a very real (and very queer) aspect of Gwayne’s sexuality.

Of course, such representation would not be out of place in the Golden Globe winning series. While the fantasy thriller cross political drama centres on the collapse of the Targaryen dragonriding dynasty (later survived solely by Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen and perhaps one other), it doesn’t stop at hard and soft power. It explores sapphic power too.

To the chagrin of many, a forbidden love between Rhaenyra and Alicent still sits outside the cannon. But while their dangerous trysts until now have been purely political in nature, the former (played by non-binary acting legend Emma D’Arcy) does share an indisputable (and rather passionate) kiss with her Mistress of Whisperers, Mysaria, in Season 2.

Now, fans are waiting to see if Gwayne will join the likes of Rhaenyra, Mysaria, and Laenor as one of the series’ notable gay characters. Though, only time will tell.