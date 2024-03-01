Community Vigil For Jesse BairdAnd Luke Davies In Sydney

A community vigil will be held on Friday, March 1, to commemorate and honour the lives of former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.

Baird and Davies’ lives were tragically cut shot when they were allegedly murdered by NSW Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon on February 19, 2024.

“There’s a lot of sadness and grief in our community at the moment,” ACON acknowledged in a post.

The vigil is being organised for the community, with the support of the couple’s family and friends.

The vigil will he held on Friday, March 1, from 6:30 pm at Green Park, Darlinghurst. “All are welcome to gather with us to remember and reflect. There will be condolence books to sign,” the organisers said.