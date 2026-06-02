Our First Look At The Traitors Australia Is Here And It Is Camp AF

Aussies have been given their first glimpse into the revamped The Traitors Australia and it is proving to be as camp and dramatic as its international counterparts.

Hosted by Gretel Killeen, who is doing her best to match the dramatic one liners and outrageous outfits of Alan Cumming and Claudia Winkleman, the newest season features a stacked case of reality TV stars.

Including some of our favourite LGBTQIA+ names who are gracing our screens once again.

Rhys Nicholson, Kween Kong and more serve queer representation on The Traitors Australia

Since it was announced that The Traitors Australia would be given new life with a brand new celebrity cast last year fans have been eager to see how things play out.

After the first two seasons fizzled out under the guidance of host Rodger Corser fans were underwhelmed with the Australian offering of the franchise, especially with the growing success of the franchise.

The show features contestants competing in challenges whilst living in a castle and voting to eliminate contestants who they believe to be the “traitors” who are a small group of the contestants selected to vote to “murder” the other contestants each night.

In the US and UK in particular the series has been a runaway hit. The UK series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman has seen sever civilian seasons play out to great acclaim before their recent celebrity season that saw Drag Race UK judge Alan Carr steal the show, and the top prize.

Meanwhile in the US producers have opted to slowly evolve the program from civilians to a mixed celebrity format, with seasons three and four becoming all celebrity seasons, with some very queer contestants serving television gold. The US host, bisexual icon Alan Cumming, has proven to be a hit as well, winning international acclaim and some Emmy’s along the way.

With big shoes to fill Australian television icon Gretel Killeen makes her big return to the screen and the first glimpse proves it’s 110% the right choice.

In our first two looks at The Traitors Australia Gretel is serving pure drama as she icily drops one liners on the cast left, right and centre and as for the outfits?

Even Rhys Nicholson is impressed.

“I thought I’d easily be the campest thing in this show” Nicholson says in the trailer.

“Nup. Gretel Killeen went hold my earrings” they can be heard saying as Gretel arrives at a challenge, via a coffin, emerging in a blood soaked wedding gown.

Gretel clearly knows the assignment and she’s hear to slay.

The international Traitors casts have been stacked with queer characters and Australia is no exception with their cast of 22 celebrities.

Drag Race Down Under judge Rhys Nicholson is joined by season two and Global All Stars finalist Kween Kong for the upcoming season.

The pair are joined by much loved Masterchef season two contestant Alvin Quah and Australian Survivor Vs The World contestant Kirby Bentley.

The four make for a stellar lineup of queer Aussie representation, with Nicholson seen serving all of the laughs in the sneak peek and Kirby front and centre in some heated conversations.

Adding to the dramatic lineup is bisexual Big Brother Alumni Tully Smyth, who returned for the Fans Vs Favourites season of the hit show in recent years.

And adding just a little more flavour to the mix is Aussie Shore hottie Manaaki Hoepo, the sexually fluid reality TV star was a hit on this hot mess reinvention of the international franchise and is sure to spice up the show even more.

The Traitors Australia is set to return in August 2026 on channel 10, catch your first look at the trailer and full cast list below.

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