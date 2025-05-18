The Traitors UK Announce Super Gay Celebrity Cast

The Traitors is the reality television show that has taken the world by storm in the last few years, now their latest celebrity cast has been announced.

In particular the US and UK versions of the hit show have amassed a huge international following.

Now the revelation of celebrity cast for season four in the UK has been announced and it features some big gay personalities.

The Traitors UK announces huge queer celebrity stars

Since debuting in the UK The Traitors have seen the viewership for the series increase steadily across their first three seasons.

The “Who Dunnit” style reality show sees a group of contestants placed together in a castle where they must work together to sniff out the traitors among them.

The “traitors” are selected by host Claudia Winkleman, these contestants must progress through the game undetected by their peers.

As the contestants compete in challenges to win money towards their prize pool they meet regularly to vote and banish a contestant in the hopes of eliminating a “traitor.”

Meanwhile the traitors meet each night to secretly “kill” off a faithful contestant in the hopes of staving off their discovery.

Ultimately if a traitor makes it to the end of the game undetected they will take home the cash prize, whereas if the faithfuls succeed in eliminating all the traitors they will secure the cash prize.

The format has been a huge hit, especially in the US where after initially casting with half civilians and half celebrities the casting has now shifted to an all “celebrity” format that features primarily ex reality TV contestants.

The third season of the US version was their gayest ever and also their most popular, featuring some big names including Drag Race star Bob The Drag Queen.

Host Alan Cumming also proved a hit with the show as he managed to nab the Emmy Award for Best Reality TV host out from under Rupaul.

Taking a leaf out of their book the latest season in the UK will feature some big names, especially those familiar to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Arguably one of the most well known faces to many in the line up is comedian and Drag Race judge Alan Carr.

The quirky comedian is set to appear in the series and is no doubt going to provide plenty of entertainment.

Between his impressive looks and more impressive knitting skills, Olympic diver Tom Daley is going to make a splash in the competition.

Uk personality Stephen Fry will also be appearing in the upcoming season.

Openly gay UK singer Catrina Burns-Temison will also join the cast alongside openly gay broadcast journalist and author Clare Balding.

They will join fourteen other celebrities in the castle in the upcoming season which is set to air later this year.

The Traitors is available to stream via the Tenplay app in Australia.

See the full cast list below.

Alan Carr – Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding – Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga – Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson – Comedian

Jonathan Ross – Presenter

Kate Garraway – Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont – Comedian

Mark Bonnar – Actor

Nick Mohammed – Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana – Content Creator

Paloma Faith – Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd – Actor

Stephen Fry – Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur