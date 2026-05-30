Alan Cumming Says The Traitors Taught Him One Lesson: ‘Never trust a housewife’

Alan Cumming has delivered a characteristically sharp take on reality television, revealing that years spent hosting The Traitors have left him deeply sceptical of some of the genre’s biggest personalities.

The Scottish actor, author and bisexaul icon made the comments during a wide ranging interview on The Joel Creasey Show, where he discussed everything from his queer coded film roles to the surprising origins of his famous New York nightlife venue, Club Cumming.

The remarks come as Alan Cumming continues to enjoy a career resurgence thanks to his acclaimed hosting role on the US version of The Traitors, which has earned him widespread praise and multiple award nominations.

Alan Cumming reflects on fame, queerness and The Traitors

Speaking with comedian Joel Creasey, Cumming reflected on the unexpected impact some of his most beloved screen roles have had on LGBTQIA+ audiences over the years.

“I know, I was in so many sort of queer coded films,” Cumming said, referencing projects including Josie and the Pussycats and Spy Kids.

The actor revealed that fans regularly approach him with a familiar story.

“People have said to me over the years, oh, you know, you made me gay,” he said. “I didn’t really make you gay and something just, you know, your loins were stirred by me.”

Cumming also shared the unlikely story behind Club Cumming, the celebrated Manhattan nightclub that has become a fixture of New York’s queer nightlife scene.

Recalling his acclaimed Broadway run as the Emcee in Cabaret, he revealed that a sponsor installed a fully stocked bar in his dressing room.

“Campari sponsored a bar in my dressing room…. it became known as Club Cumming, and that’s what started my actual club,” he said.

However, it was his observations from hosting The Traitors that produced the interview’s most memorable moment.

Asked whether watching contestants deceive each other had made him more trusting or less trusting, Cumming said the series had shown him the difference between strategic gameplay and personal grudges.

Discussing contestants from the most recent season, he praised winner Rob for understanding the nature of the competition while criticising others who struggled to separate the game from reality.

“I think that’s what’s great about the game, you watch people having to lie, for instance, Rob, you know who won the last one… what I loved about him, he was so completely authentic in himself all the way through” he said.

“But actually we trust him more, and we think he’s even more of a great guy, because what was good about him, is he understood it was a game, and he kept playing, and that’s what you know, like Lisa and Candiace, the housewives, they couldn’t let it lie that, they were saying you’re a snake, and you betrayed us, and you think, yeah, that’s the game!… And I think Lisa and Candiace, I wouldn’t trust as far as I could throw them” he continued.

The comment prompted laughter from Creasey and led Cumming to deliver his blunt conclusion: after years of watching reality television stars navigate lies, alliances and betrayals, he has learned one simple lesson: never trust a housewife.

The Joel Creasey Show airs nationally on the Nova Network from 1pm to 2pm and is also available via podcast on the Nova Player.