Human Remains Found In Search For Sydney Couple Jesse Baird And Luke Davies

New South Wales News News
Shibu Thomas
February 27, 2024
Human Remains Found In Search For Sydney Couple Jesse Baird And Luke Davies
Image: Luke Davies and Jesse Baird. Image: Instagram

Human remains were reportedly found at a property in rural NSW by police searching for the bodies of former TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies. 

The remains were found at Bungonia, near Goulburn, around 185 kilometres south of Sydney, reported Nine Newspapers

NSW Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, was charged with the murders of Baird and Davies. 

“Investigators established a crime scene at a second property at Bungonia, this afternoon,” a NSW Police spokesperson said in a statement. 

Accused Travelled In White Van To Rural NSW Property

NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon was arrested for the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Lamarre-Condon is accused of using his police handgun to shoot the couple at Baird’s Paddington home on February 19, 2024. 

The next day Lamarre-Condon hired a white van from Sydney airport. He also allegedly made a “partial admission” to an acquaintance of having been involved in the death of two individuals. 

NSW police launched its investigations after bloodied clothing and personal items were found in a skip bin in Cronulla

Lamarre-Condon is alleged to have taken the help of a female acquaintance to buy an angle grinder and padlock from a local hardware store before driving to the rural property at Bungonia. 

According to police, Lamarre-Condon and the female acquaintance left for Sydney and he later returned to the rural property in Bungonia, after having purchased two torches and weights. 

Lamarre-Condon left the area around 4.30 am on February 22 and visited the Newcastle area before returning to Sydney and handing himself to police on Friday, February 23 morning.

 

Developing story, watch this space for more details



