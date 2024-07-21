Greg Gould Scores Impressive Aria Debut

Australian singer Greg Gould has scored an impressive debut on the Australian ARIA charts this week.

After the release of his latest album Greg Gould has featured in the top five of the Australian album charts.

Following years of hard work it’s an impressive achievement for the aussie singer.

Greg Gould debuts in the top five

Since he appeared on Aussie television screens on Australia’s Got Talent Greg has made a significant impact on the Australian music scene.

Greg has gone on to have a successful recording carer in Australia, including his recent release in memorial of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies who were tragically killed earlier this year in Sydney.

Greg released a song off his recent album in dedication to the two young men who were tragically killed in Sydney this year.

He recored the track with Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong and Australian Idol winner Kate DeAraugo.

Gould says: “When the news broke that these beautiful boys were taken from us in such a horrific act of violence – it stopped me in my tracks. It rocked our community and shook the world.

“I couldn’t believe someone could do this, especially not one of our own, someone who was meant to be protecting us” he said.

“So after three days of just feeling completely sick about it, I started to write lyrics down as a way of getting out how I was feeling.

“I sent them to my friend Adam and we started sending notes back and forth and this powerful song was born.”

Following this news Greg released his album this month.

Much to his delight Greg’s album made an impressive debut on the Australian Albums Charts with his album debuting at number four on the charts, landing him ahead of the likes of international Australian sensations Sheppard.

ARIA “I’ve cried many happy tears since 4PM this afternoon whentagged me in their post to say that my first ever original album ‘Strings Attached’ had debuted at #4 on the ARIA Aus Album chart” he posted on social media.

“If they knew how long this dream was, how many aria awards I watched as a kid dreaming of being part of it, how many charts I collected hoping to one day see my name beside them… I’ve wanted this forever and been working so hard for over a decade ” he said. “This album is everything to me.” “Thankyou each and everyone of you who bought this album – I love you”