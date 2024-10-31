Kween Kong Thanks Fans In Emotional Post As Nehellenia Feuds with Vanity

It’s been a bumpy ride for Kween Kong and the Global All Stars queens, but with the season behind them, it seems the drama is not.

After taking a hiatus from social media as the season played out, Kween Kong has made an emotional post thanking her fans this week.

Meanwhile behind the scenes drama is apparently still playing out with Nehellenia and Vanity Vain.

Kween Kong thanks fans

After Kween Kong rocketed out the gates on her first episode of Global All Stars where she took home her first win for the competition, she continued to be a force to be reckoned with.

By the seasons end she had racked up an impressive three wins, having only landed in the bottom once.

This impressive track record saw her making her way all the way to the grand finale of the competition.

However the season wasn’t without its controversy for the powerhouse performer.

After initial criticism of her first runway had many people talking, further attention was focussed on her interactions with co-stars and alleged conversations off screen.

Kween Kong takes time away from social media after Global All Stars

Posting online earlier this week Kween Kong revealed she had consciously made an effort to step back from social media as they rest of the season continued due to the “online games” that had gone “beyond crazy.”

Now with the results revealed and Alyssa Edwards crowned as the new Global All Star, Kween Kong has come forth to share her thanks with her supporters.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to my village of supporters who have held me down through this season and shown me immense love. I think if any of you watched my original season you’d know I’ve weathered many storms and have always come through them with grace, love and a greater understanding of myself through it all” she wrote.

“Coming back this season I left my inner saboteur at home and came to the studio to play and have fun. “Well rounded, fully seasoned professional” – I am that through and through, but on my best day I still stand in front of you personally as a work in progress.”

The Down Under star acknowledged her hard work on the show and the efforts she made to be her best self during the season.

“My intentions with my journey through the show was never to hurt or upset anyone, it pains me to feel misunderstood in moments seen as I really was delivering the best version of myself I could be at that time both good and bad.” “Lessons have been learnt and boundaries have been created moving forward.” “I left filming this season a year ago so proud of everything I did, and how I represented my communities and countries that I have championed my entire career.” “I know my work in my communities speaks for itself.” She also took a moment to congratulate her fellow competitor and season winner, Alyssa Edwards. “This isn’t the end of my journey, this is a new beginning and as my sister, role model and newly crowned Global All Star @alyssaedwards_1 has shown me, winning isn’t everything but wanting to is, consistency always wins the pageant and everything gets better with age.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kween Kong (@kweenkongofficial)

Following the post Alyssa Edwards jumped online to show her support for her fellow Global All Stars sister.

“I’m beyond grateful for the chance to work alongside you, to share laughter, in-depth conversations, gym sessions, and stories of family and life’s journey” she posted.

“These moments mean so much to me. You are a fierce queen with a heart that is good, and while some may not understand completely your will to overcome anything in life that has held you back or broke you down, will one day be a part of your story, will inspire another human.”

“Don’t just weather this storm, lady, DANCE in it. We all are learning to live and living to learn [heart emoji]. I’m always here for you.”

Behind the scenes drama continues

While Kween Kong gracefully stepped back from the online drama, it seems not all the Global All Stars queens are ready to do the same.

Nehellenia and Vanity Vain kept up their fair share of the drama as they continued to indulge in back and forth drama online.

Following earlier episodes in the season, Nehellenia made several comments on social media about alleged incidents off screen and negative comments about Kween Kong that aired on the program.

Whilst Kween Kong responded to the comments at the time attempting to respectfully end the drama, it seems to still be ongoing as Vanity Vain joined in with a different perspective.

At a recent viewing party Vanity Vain made claims that Nehellenia was actually behaving differently off camera to what was shown on screen to viewers.

“I don’t do all that; I tell you like it is directly. Before the brain thinks, the mouth just starts to run” she said.

“Alyssa and Nelly [already the ones] who had a real ass fight. Nelly… I mean, I love her, but Nelly does have another side to her when the cameras are off. I’ll just leave it at that.”

In a since deleted post on X (Twitter) Nehellenia responded to the comments.

“So… different viewing party, different version? Vanity, I love you, but how [was] I different out of cameras? It’s a serious question, because I would really like to understand how I had such a different side to what has been seen.”

With the season behind them now perhaps the queens will find peace as attention turns to the current season of Drag Race UK and the much anticipated Drag Race Down Under season four, hosted by Michelle Visage.