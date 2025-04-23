Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Era & The Queer Sanctuary of Our Fierce Mother Monster

Lady Gaga’s back on a spooky Catholicism spiritual gothic vibe — we’re already revelling in her Mayhem era.

Gaga has officially stepped into perhaps her most theatrical incarnation yet: a high-drama fusion of ritual, rage, and righteous reverence.

But beneath the veil, one thing remains constant — Gaga’s unwavering love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Many make the mistake of calling her an ally, but as a proudly bisexual woman, she is one of our own.

In a cultural landscape that’s growing increasingly hostile toward trans and gender-diverse people, Gaga has used every interview to double down on queer and trans rights, unflinchingly championing the community who have spent decades as her diehard fans.

But this isn’t new for Gaga. From the earliest days of her meteoric rise, she’s brought the queer people with her — not just in her visuals, collaborators, and performances, but in her heart and activism. She famously said that she didn’t feel like a star until the queer community told her she was one. It’s a love story that’s never faded.

For so many queer people — especially those of us who came of age in the 2000s and 2010s — Lady Gaga was more than pop music. She was sanctuary, representation, and rebellion, dressed in couture. Her fandom, affectionately dubbed Little Monsters, created a global subculture grounded in resilience, and belonging.

The Fame & The Fame Monster

Gaga’s debut album The Fame and its darker follow-up The Fame Monster arrived like lightning bolts to define queer nights out. Just Dance and Poker Face were pure electro-pop escapism, but songs like Dance in the Dark and So Happy I Could Die revealed a deeper understanding of shame, identity, and the emotional armour queer people must often wear.

Born This Way

The Born This Way era is arguably the epicentre of Gaga’s LGBTQIA+ legacy. Released in 2011, the album’s title track became a global queer anthem, in what felt like overnight. She wasn’t vague: ‘No matter gay, straight, or bi / lesbian, transgender life / I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive’.

This was pre-marriage equality, pre-mainstream trans visibility: it mattered. She mattered. Gaga backed the anthem with real-world action, founding the Born This Way Foundation, focused on mental health support, anti-bullying initiatives, and affirming spaces for LGBTQIA+ youth.

ARTPOP

ARTPOP was divisive, theatrical, and misunderstood — which is exactly why so many queer fans adored it. It was a defiant ode to chaos, sensuality, and high-concept art, giving us Applause, a love letter to performance, and G.U.Y., a gender-subversive club banger.

Joanne

With Joanne, Gaga stripped it all back. Gone were the wigs and theatrics — in their place, a pink hat and country-tinged confessionalism. Sonically removed from her earlier work, it still resonated with LGBTQIA+ fans who related to her themes of loss, family, and forging your identity on your own terms.

Chromatica

Then came Chromatica — the long-awaited return to dance-pop, dropped into a world reeling from a pandemic. Songs like 911 and Free Woman became anthems of survival and self-definition.

Lady Gaga: The Mayhem era

Now, in 2025, Gaga is deep in her Mayhem era — all blood-soaked altar boys and stigmata-chic. It’s an era that fuses the ritualistic glamour of The Fame Monster with the urgency of Born This Way.

But beyond the visuals, it’s what Gaga is saying and doing that matters most. She is shouting out trans youth at every press stop, and funding LGBTQIA+ mental health initiatives. Gaga uses her platform for us, like our community always hoped a global icon one day would — boldly, loudly, and relentlessly in defence of queer lives.

For months, we have been waiting with bated breath: Would she come to Australia? Would we get to see this glorious gothic bedlam live?

The answer, finally, is yes. Lady Gaga has officially announced that Australia is on the Mayhem tour map, touring Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney this December.

It’s been years since we’ve had her on our shores. And after everything the world — and our community — has endured recently, the thought of scream-singing Rain on Me together under a sea of glitter and lasers feels nothing short of a sacred act on consecrated queer ground.

For all tickets and information visit livenation.com.au.