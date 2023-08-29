Elton John Hospitalised After Fall At French Villa

Elton John was rushed to hospital over the weekend after a fall at his villa in Nice. The 76-year-old singer spent the night at Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco and returned home in the morning, reported BBC.

Elton, his husband David Furnish and their two children were holidaying at their villa in France after the singer wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July. Elton announced his retirement from live touring, though he kept open the possibility of one-off performances.

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” Elton’’ spokesperson said in a statement to the media.

“Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”





