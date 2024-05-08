un.SPOKEN

Tamuz Ellazam
May 8, 2024
Celebrating queer community through creativity, un.CREATES is an art organisation with an accessible and holistic approach. Their inaugural exhibition un.SPOKEN will share works from over a dozen artists from the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, sharing stories of trauma and healing. Among the talent on show are Harry Foley, Jasmine Downing, Moments in Ink, Arizona Zaluski, Melon the Baller, Simone Spittle and un.CREATES founder Emily Steele.

When: Opening Night May 9, 2024, 6pm
Where: Changing Room Gallery, The Motley Bauhaus, 118 Elgin Street, Carlton
Tickets: Free Entry!
Accessibility: The Changing Room Gallery is located up a flight of stairs and is therefore sadly not wheelchair accessible.

