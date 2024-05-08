Celebrating queer community through creativity, un.CREATES is an art organisation with an accessible and holistic approach. Their inaugural exhibition un.SPOKEN will share works from over a dozen artists from the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, sharing stories of trauma and healing. Among the talent on show are Harry Foley, Jasmine Downing, Moments in Ink, Arizona Zaluski, Melon the Baller, Simone Spittle and un.CREATES founder Emily Steele.

When: Opening Night May 9, 2024, 6pm

Where: Changing Room Gallery, The Motley Bauhaus, 118 Elgin Street, Carlton

Tickets: Free Entry!

Accessibility: The Changing Room Gallery is located up a flight of stairs and is therefore sadly not wheelchair accessible.