Tamuz Ellazam
May 8, 2024
Award-winning musician, stand-up and all-round talent Jude Perl’s premiere of Share House: The Musical will be shaking the rafters at The Arts Centre for four fabulous nights and tickets are already selling fast! Join 35-year-old Lucy (Jude Perl) and her long (long, long) time housemate Jane (Isabelle Davis) as they integrate a new housemate, Alice (Anita Mei La Tarra) to their cozy, if somewhat co-dependent share house, after all, “In this economy, it’s not sad, it’s practical”.With a stellar cast of five and a fifteen-piece orchestra, this night of laughter, music and timely insights is not to be missed!

When: 16–19 May, 2024
Where: Fairfax Studio, Arts Centre Melbourne, 100 St Kilda Road, Southbank
Tickets: $20–$59
Accessibility: The Arts Centre is wheelchair accessible, and the show on Sunday (May 19, 1pm) will be AUSLAN interpreted.

