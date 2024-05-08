FAG.DYKE Trans Social

Tamuz Ellazam
May 8, 2024
With alternating monthly events, FAG.DYKE create not one but two opportunities a month to meet, mingle and build our local trans community! Classic events have been hosted at The Curtain for over five years, with the newer ‘FAG.DYKE lite’ events being a sober event that moves locations. This month’s lite event will feature card and board games, creative activities and snacks, along with tea and coffee and your special host, Angel!

FAG.DYKE lite: alcohol-free event
When: 18 May, 2024, 1 – 5pm
Where: Black Spark Arts and Cultural Centre, 126A St Georges Road, Northcote.
Tickets: Free! Donation to venue appreciated
Accessibility: Black Spark is wheelchair accessible but their bathroom does not contain a handrail, more info here.

FAG.DYKE
When: First Wednesday of the Month, 7pm– late
Where: The Curtain Hotel, 29 Lygon Street, Carlton
Tickets: Free!
Accessibility: Unfortunately The Curtain is not wheelchair accessible.

