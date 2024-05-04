Billie Eilish Fans Slam Outrageous Concert Prices

Billie Eilish fans have lashed out at the outrageous ticket prices for her upcoming ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ world tour.

The ‘What Was I Made For’ artist will touch down in Australia in February 2025 to headline at arenas including Qudos Bank Arena , Brisbane Entertainment Centre and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena .

Pre-sale tickets to the singer’s Hit Me Hard and Soft tour became available between 30 April to 1 May, including early access for American Express card members, while general sale took place on May 3.

Fans facing financial difficulties have expressed their dismay on social media, criticising the ticket prices, which are significantly higher than when the Grammy Award-winning artist last toured in 2022.

The most affordable D reserve “nosebleed” tickets start at $129.90 — approximately $40 more than similar seats at Taylor Swift’s concerts this year.

Reserve aisle seating prices climb to $269.90, while a regular general admission standing ticket is priced at $199.90.

One fan expressed their shock at the cost, posting on X, formerly Twitter, “the audacity of billie eilish to announce her tour like 4 days before general sale and then for the tickets to be more expensive than eras tour tickets”.

Fans around the world have also called Eilish out for her expensive ticket prices.

One UK-based fan expressed frustration, stating, £145 whole English pounds for a standing ticket to @billieeilish at the @TheCoopLive I think I paid £80 last tour? All for spending my money going to gigs but Jesus Christ. That’s expensive”.

A parent exclaimed, “Youngest has just told me the prices for the Billie Eilish tour tickets. Eek! When did they get so expensive! Over £200 for standing and almost £400 for a seat!”.

Live Nation Responds to Ticket Price Allegations

Ticket operators Live Nation and Ticketmaster have faced ongoing scrutiny for what fans allege as “price gouging,” leading to expensive concert tickets over the past year.

However, in March , Live Nation responded to allegations suggesting that its dominance in the market, along with its ticketing arm Ticketmaster, is the cause of escalating concert ticket prices.

The company denied the notion of being responsible for the surge in ticket prices. Instead, it shifts the blame onto artists, venues, and secondary ticketing platforms.

“Tickets are actually priced by artists and teams. It’s their show, they get to decide what it costs to get in. The NFL tickets on Ticketmaster were priced by the home teams, concert tickets were priced by the performer’s business teams, Monster Jam tickets were priced by its producer (Feld Entertainment), and so forth”, Live Nation wrote.

In press material announcing the tour, it was revealed that Eilish’s team had chosen to use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange, meaning fans have the option to resell tickets to other fans if they are no longer able to attend themselves.

“The tour wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value,” the statement said.

Eilish’s Candid Reflections on Desire and Identity

Fresh off the release of ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’, fans are eagerly anticipating one particular song: “Lunch.” In this track, Eilish passionately expresses her desire for another girl, drawing parallels between their intimacy and the satisfaction of a meal.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the singer discussed the process of writing the album and journey with her sexuality.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real…I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vagina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up”, she said.

Eilish’s album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ is scheduled for release on May 17.