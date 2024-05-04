Rosie O’Donnell Joins The Cast Of And Just Like That

Comedian and television star Rosie O’Donnell has revealed she is joining the cast of And Just Like That.

The actress has shared details of her addition to the show on social media this week.

This marks her first return to television since 2022.

Rosie O’Donnell makes her TV return on And Just Like That

The out gay comedian made the announcement about her return to television via Instagram this week.

Her appearance on the program will mark her first return to television since staring in American Gigolo in 2022.

Posting on Instagram this week Rosie O’Donnell shared a sneaky picture of the upcoming script, revealing the name of her character and the name of an upcoming episode.

“Here comes mary #andjustlikethat @hbo,” she wrote, following up with a photo of her new hair style.

The image for episode 301 was titled “Outlook Good,” also indicating O’Donnell will appear in the first episode of the season.

A spokesperson for HBO later confirmed that O’Donnell has joined the show, however it is unclear in what capacity she will be making her appearance in the upcoming third season. Her appearance in the first episode could indicate a lengthy appearance on the season.

Will Mary replace Che Diaz?

The announcement of Rosie O’Donnell joining the cast of And Just Like That follows the news in recent months that two major characters have departed the program.

It was recently announced that Karen Pittman who played the character of Nya Wallace would not return for the upcoming season.

But the announcement of a major queer character leaving the show had everyone talking.

The much talked about character of Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez, was confirmed as another departure to the program several months ago.

Che Diaz played the non-binary love interest of Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) in the program, with the two breaking up in season two.

The addition of Rosie O’Donnell could be a possible new love interest for Miranda.

O’Donnell has previously played queer characters during her on screen appearances. During her time on Will & Grace she played a lesbian mother to Jack’s son.

If she follows suit in And Just Like That it seems likely that this could be the direction her character is heading.

Introducing O’Donnell as a love interest for the recently queer character of Miranda could be a welcome addition to the shows narrative, in particular for Miranda’s character.

Many fans reacted negatively to the character of Che Diaz in the program and may have a much more positive reaction to Miranda exploring a relationship with the new character Mary, played of O’Donnell.

With Season three of And Just Like That commencing filming now it is not expected to air until 2025.