The Sequel For Extremely Gay Video Game ‘Hades’ Is Here

Gaymers, steady your blades – it’s once again time to slay with the sudden, welcome arrival of Hades II.

The hotly anticipated sequel to 2020’s Hades has arrived on Windows PC in Early Access, allowing gamers to sink their teeth back into the Greek Underworld in a new adventure while assisting Supergiant Games with development.

People fell in love with the tale of Zagreus in Hades when it originally came out, garnering widespread critical acclaim for its incredible mix of gameplay and narrative which earned it multiple Game of the Year awards and a longstanding legacy.

Furthermore, Hades remains one of the most unashamedly queer video games to break into the mainstream.

It’s still the only game I’ve ever played that not only features but encourages bisexual polyamory, while also starring a number of explicitly queer characters like Achilles and Patroclus, plus a stellar non-binary interpretation of the ancient god Chaos.

This time, we play as Melinoë, daughter of the titular chthonic deity and sister to original protagonist Zagreus. Her goal is to defeat Chronos, the Titan of Time, who has imprisoned her father and begun attacking Mount Olympus.

With the help of the witch Titaness Hecate and the pantheon of Greek gods, Melinoë must embrace witchcraft if she is to defeat Time itself.

How queer will Hades II be?

This premise is already rife with queer subtext – many current witchcraft and magick movements in the modern day are heavily embraced by LGBTQIA+ people, and making Melinoë a student of Hecate, who has been incorporated into many Wicca and neopagan systems, surely can’t be a coincidence.

Plenty of fan favourite characters return for return to the Underworld, but of particular note are a swathe of new characters with diverse body types that ensure everybody has a character to get hot and bothered over.

One look at the bear-like blacksmith god Hephaestus or the tall, armoured revenge goddess Nemesis, you can practically see the endless stream of fan art for this game already.

Though it’s unclear what romance options will be available to Melinoë right now, given that the game is still in active development as part of its Early Access period, fans are already clamouring to see a relationship unfold between Melinoë and Nemesis. My bet? Hades II will be even queerer than the first.

Where can I play Hades II, and should I?

It should be noted that Hades II is currently in early access, meaning that the game is still in active development. By playing the game now, you’ll be providing valuable feedback to the team working on it ahead of its complete release, likely due in 2025.

Having spent some time in the game myself, I’m pleased to confirm that Hades II is still well worth-playing in Early Access. The game is brimming with the same charm of the first-game thanks to its gorgeously realised setting, strong characters and a fresh iteration on the fantastic gameplay loop.

In under a minute, I felt instantly back at home as I started slaying the Underworld’s minions once more. Though it’s apparent that the game isn’t finished yet, it’s already showing a remarkable amount of polish and detail that puts fully finished games with much bigger budgets to shame.

Those seeking a fully realised game experience should perhaps wait for the inevitable 1.0 release, but for anyone who simply can’t wait to dive back into the Underworld, Hades II is already a must-buy.

You can find Hades II in Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store for Windows PCs, retailing at $A43.95. Versions for Mac systems and other platforms like Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch will come upon full release.