Australian Eurovision Hopes Shattered In Shocking Results

Australia has officially had their 2024 Eurovision hopes put to rest after the semi-final results were announced.

Despite an incredible performance at Malmo Arena in Sweden, Electric Fields failed to receive the votes needed to progress in the competition.

However the pair remain in good spirits and are already looking towards the future.

Electric Fields eliminated in Eurovision semi finals

Everything looked positive for Australia heading into the Eurovision semi finals this year.

Adelaide duo Electric Fields prepared a unique song for their entry One Milkali (One Blood).

The powerful anthem which was sung partly in the Indigenous language of Yankunytjatjara was well received by the live audience, but ultimately failed to captivate viewers.

However when the results were delivered Australia fell short of qualifying with Electric Fields landing in the bottom five and failing to advance.

This makes the 2024 Eurovision results some of the worst for Australia to date.

The last time Australia failed to qualify for the semi finals was the 2021 results when Montaigne also fell short of the finals.

Speaking after the results were delivered Electric Fields were still pleased with their performance.

“We did a killer performance”

Vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding spoke of how well the pair performed and were received by the crowd. “We did a killer performance.” “We felt like rock stars. That audience, they were just giving. It’s going to be a memory that will be embedded with us for the rest of our lives.” Fielding reflected on how the experience will influence their work in the future, even alluding to a future song about it.