Elton John Says Gay Rights Are Going Backwards In The US

Elton John has announced that he will no longer do residencies in the US, citing the recent changes in law as “disgraceful,” and that gay rights are going backwards in the country.

In an interview with Radio Times, the Tiny Dancer singer said that “It’s all going pear-shaped in America.”

“There’s violence, [discriminatory] laws enacted in Florida, which are disgraceful,” he said.

“There’s a law now that, if you visit a doctor in Florida, they can refuse to treat you if you’re gay, which I find just unbelievable. We seem to be going backwards. And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQ+ movement is suffering.”

The singer has also voiced his unhappiness about the rising homophobic sentiment across the US and the UK.

“I don’t like it at all. It’s a growing swell of anger and homophobia that’s around America,” he said.

“I don’t know if it’s around Britain, because I haven’t been here that much. But I feel that the Phillip Schofield thing has been totally homophobic. If it was a straight guy in a fling with a young woman, it wouldn’t even make the papers.”

Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Ending

John has since been on his final tour – Farwell Yellow Brick Road – which was originally meant to be a three-year tour. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a hip replacement, it will finally end in Stockholm on 8th July 2023 after five years.

The 76 year-old singer has also stated that he’s not finished doing live performances just yet. He’s keen to do a “residency like Kate Bush did at Hammersmith [Apollo in 2014,” but is refusing to do it in the US.

“I will not do it in America,” he said.