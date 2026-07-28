Australia To Host Bingham Cup: The World’s Premier Gay Rugby Tournament

This August, thousands will travel to Brisbane for the biennial LGBTQ+ rugby tournament championing diversity in sport across the globe: the Bingham Cup. Hosted by the Brisbane Hustlers Rugby Union Football Club, the four day celebration of inclusive, world-class rugby will take place from the 19th to 23rd of August.

The tournament will be held at the Norths Rugby Club in Wavell Heights, with all matches, including the incorporated Amanda Mark Cup, being free to attend for rugby enthusiasts and newbies alike. Spectators will enjoy not just thrilling, sweaty competition among elite athletes, but a weeklong festival of community events celebrating LGBTQ+ solidarity and the power of inclusivity in sport.

“The Bingham Cup is much more than a rugby tournament,” Quinton Leduc, International Gay Rugby (IGR) Chair, said. “It is a celebration of inclusion, friendship and the belief that rugby is a game for everyone. We invite the people of Brisbane to come along, experience the incredible atmosphere, and help us welcome the global rugby family to Australia.”

The last Bingham Cup was held in Rome in 2024 and boasted strong performances from many Australian clubs. As Australia now readies itself to become the international home of inclusive rugby, excitement among aussie teams is building.

Hosting The Bingham Cup Is A “Tremendous Honour”

Jason Garrick, the Bingham Cup Brisbane 2026 Organising Committee Chair, said he was looking forward to showcasing Brisbane’s welcoming spirit.

“Hosting the Bingham Cup is a tremendous honour for Brisbane and for Australian rugby,” Garrick said. “We’ve been working hard to create an unforgettable experience for players, supporters and the local community. Whether you’re a lifelong rugby fan or simply curious about the tournament, we’d love to see you at Norths Rugby Club cheering on teams from around the world.”

The Bingham Cup, formally known as the Mark Kendall Bingham Memorial Tournament, seeks to honour the memory of Mark Bingham. Among being a proud, openly gay rugby player who challenged queer stereotypes, Bingham is also recognised for being one of the key passengers aboard September 11 United Airlines Flight 93 who foiled the hijackers plan to crash the plane into a Washington D.C. building.

Today, the cup stands as a permanent tribute to Mark Bingham and his memory in rugby and in life.