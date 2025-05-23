‘I’ve F*cked Everyone’ Yungblud Confirms He’s Definitely Not Queerbaiting

Punk singer YungBlud has hit back at allegations that he has been “queerbaiting” his fans over his sexuality.

The singer discussed his sexual history and identity again on a podcast this week, setting the record straight, so to speak.

Yungblud clarifies: “I’ve fucked everyone under the sun”

British punk singer Yungblud has courted plenty of attention over the course of his career.

Since launching his first EP in 2017 he has turned heads with his unique gender non conforming sense of style.

Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison has never shied away from speaking about his sexuality.

As early as 2019 his revealed in an interview with Attitude magazine that he was sexually fluid.

In a separate interview in 2020 he discussed this further saying directly that he was pansexual and polyamorous.

However after disclosing this personal information fans have noted his public relationships with women including singer Halsey in 2019 and later Jesse Jo Stark in 2021.

Unfortunately some fans have taken to accusing the singer of queerbaiting due to not publicly seeing him in relationships with any men.

Queerbaiting essentially refers to people who imply or state that they have same sex attractions for the sake of publicity or to garner favour from the LGBTQIA+ community, without ever following through or “proving” this statement.

In response to these accusations Yungblud opened up about his sexual history on the We Need to Talk podcast this week.

During discussions with host Paul C. Brunsen he responded to questions specifically about the queerbaiting allegations.

“I’ve fucked everyone under the sun and that’s the vibe,” responded.

“I love love. And if it’s a vibe, it’s a vibe.”

“People can formulate an idea on something they don’t even know” he told the host.

He also detailed how social media discourse and false narratives drove him off social media.

“I’m quite opinionated and I’ve got an energy people don’t believe is real” he said as to why people were coming after him.

In the ilength podcast which you can view below, he also want on to detail struggles he has had with his body image, the culture of toxic masculinity and other personal issues in his life.