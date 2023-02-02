The Victorian Government on Thursday announced details of the State Memorial Service to remember the life and achievements of Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE.
The celebrated singer, actress, activist, advocate and philanthropist passed away in her California home after a 30-year battle with breast cancer on August 8, 2022, aged 73. The memorial service will be held at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall at 4 pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Singer Delta Goodrem will perform at the service.
‘An Inspiration To Many’
The family have requested in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Dame Newton-John founded the organisation in 2012 to fund wellness programs for people living with cancer that ‘helped them to thrive’.
“Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world – her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement.
“We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim,” the Premier added.
Olivia Newton-John Backed Marriage Equality
It is only fitting that the first performer announced for the service is Delta Goodrem, who first met Dame Newton-John, aged seven, not knowing how close they would become one day.
In an interview with People magazine, Goodrem revealed how Newton-John had even written her a letter in 2003 after her Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis at age 18. “She said beautiful words and told me that, ‘One day, you’ll see this is a gift and understand to give back and let people know you can be a tower of strength’,” Goodrem said.
Newton-John will be remembered for her many achievements, her countless contributions to music, film, fund raising and her strong commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community that so adored her.
In 2012 she threw her support behind marriage equality, donating signed merchandise to the AWA’s fundraising dinner alongside a statement that “no one has the right to judge and deny couples who love each other the ability to make a marriage commitment. Love is love.”
The State Memorial Service will be an opportunity to pay tribute and respect to a star whose films and music will be enjoyed for generations, and whose tireless activism and philanthropy will live on.
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment