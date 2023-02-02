—

The Victorian Government on Thursday announced details of the State Memorial Service to remember the life and achievements of Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE.

The celebrated singer, actress, activist, advocate and philanthropist passed away in her California home after a 30-year battle with breast cancer on August 8, 2022, aged 73. The memorial service will be held at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall at 4 pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Singer Delta Goodrem will perform at the service.

Advertisement registration opening at 12 pm on Friday, February 10. For those that miss out there will also be a live stream available.

‘An Inspiration To Many’

The family have requested in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Dame Newton-John founded the organisation in 2012 to fund wellness programs for people living with cancer that ‘helped them to thrive’.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world – her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement.

“We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim,” the Premier added.

Advertisement

Olivia Newton-John Backed Marriage Equality

It is only fitting that the first performer announced for the service is Delta Goodrem, who first met Dame Newton-John, aged seven, not knowing how close they would become one day.

In an interview with People magazine, Goodrem revealed how Newton-John had even written her a letter in 2003 after her Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis at age 18. “She said beautiful words and told me that, ‘One day, you’ll see this is a gift and understand to give back and let people know you can be a tower of strength’,” Goodrem said.

Newton-John will be remembered for her many achievements, her countless contributions to music, film, fund raising and her strong commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community that so adored her.

In 2012 she threw her support behind marriage equality, donating signed merchandise to the AWA’s fundraising dinner alongside a statement that “no one has the right to judge and deny couples who love each other the ability to make a marriage commitment. Love is love.”

The State Memorial Service will be an opportunity to pay tribute and respect to a star whose films and music will be enjoyed for generations, and whose tireless activism and philanthropy will live on.





