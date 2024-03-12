Queer Audio Series Hot White Heist, Starring Comedian Bowen Yang , Returns For Second Season

Queer audio series Hot White Heist, starring comedian Bowen Yang (Fire Island), has returned for a second season.

Written and created by Adam Goldman (What Ever This Is.) and directed by Alan Cumming (The Traitors), Hot White Heist 2 was released on Audible on March 7.

‘What Goes Around Comes Around’

The official synopsis for season two reads, “Two years after successfully melting down the top secret sperm bank under the Space Needle, the CLITO collective (Community of Lesbians Inclusive To Others) is thriving on their newly acquired private island, Lesbos 2. All is well in their queer utopia. Or is it?

“Judy [Yang] and his friends are about to learn the hard way that in the high-stakes world of scandalous crime, what goes around comes around.”

The voice cast of the series includes stars Bowen Yang, Alan Cumming, Trixie Mattel, Sara Ramírez, Jane Krakowski, Shannon Woodward, Jane Lynch, Cynthia Nixon, Ian McKellen, Jesse James Keitel, Raúl Esparza, Yvie Oddly, and Joel Kim Booster.

‘Ends Up Being About What Queerness Is’

In an interview with glaad, Yang shared that it was “so cool” to work on the series.

He said that Goldman is “brilliant in terms of making it a big sort of tent for all these different people to come through.”

Yang summarised the series theme in an interview with Queerty, saying, “It ends up being about what Queerness is in the most granular, on the smallest unit.”

He continued, “Queerness is all these different people have different, disparate experiences coming together to achieve a common goal.”

‘You Do Have To Listen To The First Season’

If you haven’t listened to the first season, Yang suggests you do.

Yang said, “You do have to listen to the first season for any of it to make sense, right? And I think a lot of people are afraid to do that! But it’s not a huge buy-in, and it’s only six episodes—they fly by.

“I think with this sequel it is consciously not recreating, beat-for-beat, the things in the first instalment.”

Yang is a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live. In 2022, he starred in the Queer comedy, Fire Island. Yang is also set to appear in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

Hot White Heist 2 consists of six episodes. It was released on Audible on March 7.