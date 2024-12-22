Vale James Simpson: Tributes Flow For Musician After Tragic Death

The Australian music and theatre industry is in mourning this weekend following the passing of James Simpson, a highly renowned musical director, arranger and orchestrator.

Having worked on a number of high-profile Australian productions like Chicago, Moulin Rouge!, Aladdin and The Lion King, James was widely revered in the local entertainment industry for his kindness and creativity.

James’ partner Mitch Roberts first shared the news to Instagram on Friday December 20th, where tributes for James flowed in.

Melbourne Theatre Company, where James was the Orchestrator and Vocal Arranger for their recent production of My Brilliant Career, shared the news of James’ passing on their Facebook.

Tributes came from figures across the entertainment honouring James and his legacy.

On Mitch’s post, Australian Idol star Casey Donovan was one of many who wrote words of support: “James was a remarkable, talented, humble, passionate, kind soul. I will carry him with me and his love for music will live on in us all.”

Chicago and Hadestown ensemble member Devon Braithwaite added, “Absolutely devastated for you. Sending you SO much love.”

Musical theatre veteran Rhonda Burchmore also took to Instagram, saying: “I am heartbroken hearing the passing of my dear friend and brilliant music director, pianist and arranger James Simpson.

“Not only were you so sublimely talented musically, you were also such a wonderful, kind, generous soul… rest easy, my beautiful James. You will be dearly missed by all who knew you.”

Cabaret artist and jazz singer Mama Alto shared a touching tribute to James on Instagram, fondly recalling him as “a brilliant, warm, kind, talented bright spark.”

James Simpson is survived by his partner Mitch, his parents Richard and Carole and his sister Kate. Our condolences are with his friends, family and everyone whose lives he touched with his creativity and kindness.