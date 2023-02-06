—

Four-part musical drama series, In Our Blood, is coming soon to ABC.

Based On Play ‘Never Let Me Go’

The miniseries is based on Adriano Cappelleta’s play, Never Let Me Go.

According to the synopsis, “In Our Blood tells the story of people from politics, medicine and affected communities grappling separately with a terrifying new disease. With no cure in sight, they realise they must all work together to succeed, requiring something truly radical: trust. In the face of moral crusaders and public panic, these courageous, disparate groups join forces to stop the spread of AIDS and save thousands of lives.”

‘The Story Of What We Got Right’

In a post to Instagram, Cappelleta explained, “I grew up in the shadow of AIDS. I was afraid to come out, I didn’t have a fun romantic adolescence – I feared for my life.

“But what was it like for the people who lived it? A few years ago I decided to find out and what I discovered was a remarkable story of courage and sheer fabulous humanity.

Advertisement #InOurBloodTV, a musical drama series inspired by the legendary crusaders, advocates and health workers who led Australia’s radical response to AIDS in the 80s. This is the story of what we got right.”

Ensemble Australian Cast

The series stars Tim Draxl (A Place to Call Home, Summer Love), Oscar Leal (Bump, Black Snow), Matt Day (Rake, Harrow), Jada Alberts (Mystery Road, The Stranger), Nicholas Brown (A Perfect Pairing, Christmas On The Farm), and Anna McGahan (Spirited, House Husbands).

According to ABC’s Head of Scripted Production, Sally Riley, “We are thrilled to be presenting this genre-defying take on an important and inspiring story. Produced by Hoodlum Entertainment and lead by an exciting ensemble cast including the superb Tim Draxl, Matt Day and Jada Alberts, we look forward to sharing this captivating series with ABC audiences off the back of our World Pride programming.”

In Our Blood comes to ABC TV and ABC iView soon.