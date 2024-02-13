Brisbane Film Steve the Queen Receives International Awards 

Earlier this month it was announced that Brisbane Short Film Steve the Queen, a story about a single father, who works as a drag queen by night while also raising his teenage son had begun its festival screenings in Perth and Los Angeles.

The short film was selected to screen at Fishnets and Film Festival in America on February 1st and March 9th. It was also selected for the Pride Queer Film Festival in Perth and was later selected and screened at One Reeler Festival, also in Los Angeles.

Finding a new kind of normal



Steve The Queen tells the story of Steve, an exhausted and overworked drag queen and single father trying to raise his teenage son Davey. Steve, played by Brisbane performer Dan Gough, who is best known for his drag persona Quiche Lorraine, works at night hosting local drag bingo nights. Davey, played by Gold Coast actor Lucas Bell is feisty and determined and keeps his father on his toes as they struggle to find their own kind of normal life together. Whilst it has been filmed as a short film, it is hoped that the production will be adapted into a full series following the pair later in the future.

Steve the Queen resonates with international audiences

Now it seems this heartwarming Brisbane short film is being well received around the globe. After screening at the Fishnets and Film Festival last weekend the film won the award for Best Original Story. Following this it then received an Excellence Award for Storytelling, awarded at the One Reeler Festival.

The news is incredibly exciting for the film’s creator and director Zac Lurje who was worked tirelessly bringing the project to life on screen.

“We are so grateful that Steve has found a home and place in audiences hearts. Yes he’s Queer and he’s a drag queen but he’s a parent too” he tells Star Observer.

“To be recognised in this way by folk in LA is just wonderful. It’s such a fabulous achievement that our little story from Brisbane is connecting with audiences in the US. This project was a labour of love and we hope to develop it into a series – so watch this space!”

Supporting Brisbane Talent

The production is a result of a large amount of talent and support within the local Brisbane Community he says. “Steve the Queen was produced with assistance from Brisbane City Council and the Queensland Government through the Creative Sparks program.” It was also filmed in key locations across Brisbane, including the stunning Story Bridge. Local LGBTQIA+ venue, The Sportsman Hotel, also features as a key location for the production, with the venue owners providing the location to help bring this colourful story to life.

Stay tuned for more news and updates as Steve the Queen continues to screen around the world.