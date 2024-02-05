Brisbane Production Steve The Queen Scores International Screening. 

Local Brisbane production Steve The Queen has begun its first festival run with announcements that the production will screen in Perth and America this year.

The short film, which is hoping to be adapted to a series in the future, has been selected for the Fishnets and Film Festival in America which will screen on February 1st and March 9th. It has also been selected for the Pride Queer Film Festival in Perth later this year.

It’s exciting news for this production, written and created by Brisbane film-maker Zac Lurje who wanted to tell a different story about Drag Queens that audiences are not normally used to.

“I spent five years living and partying with drag queens in the Northern Territory which inspired this story. And let me tell you, Territory Queens are the fiercest, the most creative and entertaining performers going around – watch out Drag Race” he says.

Drag Queen And A Single Father

Steve The Queen tells the story of Steve, an exhausted and overworked drag queen and single father trying to raise his teenage son Davey. Steve, played by Brisbane performer Dan Gough, who is best known for his drag persona Quiche Lorraine, works at night hosting local drag bingo nights. Davey, played by Gold Coast actor Lucas Bell is feisty and determined and keeps his father on his toes as they struggle to find their own kind of normal life together.



It’s an interesting story that creator Zac Lurje is keen to tell. “I’m interested in the parent child dynamic. There’s something very interesting that happens when parents misbehave and children take charge” he tells the Star Observer. “Steve the Queen shows that being a drag queen is easy compared to being a parent. Drag is never the butt of the joke, but bad parenting is.”

The production is a result of a large amount of talent and support within the local Brisbane Community he says. “Steve the Queen was produced with assistance from Brisbane City Council and the Queensland Government through the Creative Sparks program.” It was also filmed in key locations across Brisbane, including the stunning Story Bridge. Local LGBTQIA+ venue, The Sportsman Hotel, also features as a key location for the production, with the venue owners providing the location to help bring this colourful story to life.