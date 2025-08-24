AFL Under Pressure After Homophobic Comments From Snoop Dogg Ahead Of Grand Final

Entertainment International Music National News News
Michael James
August 24, 2025
AFL Under Pressure After Homophobic Comments From Snoop Dogg Ahead Of Grand Final
Image: Image: IMDB/Wikipedia

The AFL are under increasing pressure to cancel controversial rapper Snoop Dogg for their upcoming grand final performance after his latest homophobic comments.

Snoop Dogg’s comments come just days after the AFL claimed his previous comments were not an issue.

Now the rapper has gone on to make more controversial comments about same sex parents in the Lightyear film.

Will the AFL cancel Snoop Dogg?

The AFL has already faced extensive criticism this week over the consequences for homophobic comments made by a player, now Snoop Dogg is causing them more headaches.

Earlier this week Adelaide Crows forward Izak Rankine was issued a five game suspension over the use of a homophobic slur.

The integrity unit deemed that he had used “highly offensive homophobic slur,” after it was reported Rankine accepted his consequence and acknowledged his behaviour was inappropriate.

However this was later amended to four games, opening the door for Rankine to still compete in the grand final, a decision that drew ire from the LGBTQIA+ community about the AFL’s treatment of the issue.

The following day the chief executive of the Australian Football League, Andrew Dillon, defended the move to have Snoop Doog perform at the grand final.

When justifying his inclusion and the $2m pay cheque that came with it, Dillon defended Snoop Dogg, who has historically used homophobic slurs, emphasising that the focus should be on the “person he is today.”

“In light of this (Rankine) issue, I also want to address commentary in the last couple of days around our grand final entertainment,” he said.

“We cannot vouch for every lyric, in every song, ever written or performed by any artist who has or will appear on our stage, Australian or international.”

“But what I can say is our pre-match entertainment on grand final day will be family-friendly and consistent with the audience at the MCG and those watching the broadcast.”

However within days Snoop Dogg appeared on the It’s Giving podcast where he had a range of controversial opinions, one of which centred around same sex parents.

When speaking of taking his grandson to see the Toy Story spin-off film Lightyear he recalled a conversation about a same sex family in the film.

“Papa Snoop, how’d she have a baby with a woman?” he says his grandson asked him.

“I’m like oh s***, I didn’t come in for this s***, I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he told the hosts.

Snoop claimed the exchange effected him so much, he no longer wanted to go to the movies for fear of being exposed to LGBTQIA+ culture that he might have to talk about.

“So that’s like this, f*** me. I’m scared to go to the movies now, like y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for.”

“It threw me for a loop, I’m like, what part of the movie was this, these are kids that we have to show that at this age, like that?

“They’re going to ask questions, yeah. They’re going to ask, I don’t have the answer.”

He also spoke about his opinions of masculinity, “simps” and what makes a “strong man” in the wide ranging discussion.

The comments now put the AFL in a difficult position, especially in light of the Izak Rankine issue, with several commentators certain that the AFL will swing the axe on the upcoming appearance.

Similarly the internet has lit up with comments as people call for the rapper to be dropped from the grand final performance.

The AFL have yet to make a formal comment in response to the recent comments.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Heartwarming New Coming Of Age Film Griffin In Summer Set For Australian Release
August 24, 2025 | Michael James

Heartwarming New Coming Of Age Film Griffin In Summer Set For Australian Release
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Lexi Love Vs Lexi Love: Drag Race Star Hit With Trademark Claims From Adult Film Star
August 24, 2025 | Michael James

Lexi Love Vs Lexi Love: Drag Race Star Hit With Trademark Claims From Adult Film Star
Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Gold Coast Pride Collective To Officially Launch This September
August 24, 2025 | Staff Writers

Gold Coast Pride Collective To Officially Launch This September
News Queensland News
Both Menendez Brothers Denied Parole After 36 Years In Prison
August 23, 2025 | Michael James

Both Menendez Brothers Denied Parole After 36 Years In Prison
Entertainment International Movies & TV News
Fans Raise Over $10k For Hospitalised Drag Race Darling Maxi Shield
August 23, 2025 | Michael James

Fans Raise Over $10k For Hospitalised Drag Race Darling Maxi Shield
Celebrity Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Switchboard Victoria Launches Helpline For Victims Of Dating App Attacks
August 23, 2025 | Michael James

Switchboard Victoria Launches Helpline For Victims Of Dating App Attacks
National News News Victorian News