Who will die in And Just Like That Mystery ‘Funeral’ Scene

Fans of And Just Like That are in a spin after pictures from the filming of season three indicate that we could be seeing another death on the show.

Now speculation is rife as to just who it could be that may officially be ending their time on the program.

With several options, everyone has a theory.

Will And Just Like That kill off a major character in Season Three?

As is usual when major shows film in public, eagle eyed fans have been doing their best to dig up as much information as possible on the filming of season three of And Just Like That.

The hit Sex and The City revival is continuing to film in New York following the success of season two after Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) made some big decisions about love and life.

However fans have spotted the cast filming a scene that could tragically turn the narrative in the upcoming season for our beloved characters.

As reported by Elle, the main cast were all spotted together, adorned in black on the streets of New York and as we all known, there is generally only one reason for such a colour co-ordinated reunion.

Which characters could be killed off?

Needless to say speculation of who could be killed off for the upcoming season is rife, however there are some key contenders in the debate.

Steve Brady

It goes without saying that Steve Brady was one of the most loved characters in the show. Steve and his marriage to Miranda offered a beautiful and touching ending to the original Sex and The City series.

However when Steve and Miranda returned for And Just Like That, life had taken a very different turn for the couple.

Following their separation Steve has had a significant absence in the reboot as he struggled with his decling health, almost appearing to farewell his time with Miranda completely in the season finale of season two.

With Steve absent from the group of friends during filming, there is every possibility it may be Steves time to farewell the show.

Stanford Blatch

Much loved gay character Stanford Blatch is highly likely to see his time offically wrapped up on the program.

Stanford who flew the flag for queer representation on the original was all set to continue his important role in the reboot.

However fate would have it differently as Garson passed away after filming had commenced for And Just Like That, leaving writers struggling with choices for his character.

Garson’s scenes were still aired in season one, with writers eventually making the choice to write the character out of the show.

Writers eventually choose for Stanford to leave his now husband Anthony to pursue managing a rising Tik Tok star in Japan. However they eventually made the somewhat questionable choice for Stanford to leave his life behind and choose to become a monk.

Acknowleding the death of the character would be a much more fitting way to send off the legacy of this important queer character.

Che Diaz

Let’s be honest, when it comes to fan complaints about And Just Like That, Chez Diaz was top of the list.

Introduced as the non-binary love of interest of the now queer, sexually confused, alcoholic Miranda Hobbs, Che Diaz did not go over well with audiences.

There were many things viewers didn’t enjoy about their time on screen with Che.

From their stand up comedy to stunted relationships and a somewhat cold character delivery, fans found plenty not to love about the new love interest for Miranda.

Shortly before it was announced that Rosie O’Donnell would be joining the cast of season three, series creators also revealed that Che, played by Sara Ramirez, would be not be returning.

With no story line confirmed for the departure of Diaz it does leave the door open for this to be their final goodbye.

Samantha Jones

This abosolute icon of Sex And The City would be a tragic loss for the show, however producers could be getting ready to throw viewers a curve ball.

Many were dismayed when Kim Catrall did not return for And Just Like That, however producers chose to keep the character alive.

Through a series of fleeting text messages and touching gestures Samantha Jones remained alive in the hearts of viewers.

Season two even ended with the return of Samantha, via a phone call in London, that set speculation running wild.

As filming commenced rumours swirled that Cattrall could reprise her role in a more substantial manner for the third installment.

However responding to fans on X (Twitter) Cattrall quietly shut those rumours down.

If her response is true and she has finally, well and truly shut the door on her time with the show, perhaps this will be the final farewell for Samantha?