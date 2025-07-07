Brisbane Pride Launches 2025 Community Grants Programs

Brisbane Pride have today announced the launch of their 2025 community grants program.

Applications have now opened for both the local program and the Regional and Remote Pride Grants.

As part of Brisbane Pride fundraising initiatives each year, achieved through events like Queen’s Ball and Pride Fair Day, the organisation gives back to the community via their community grants program.

Each year the program opens up for local community groups to apply for funding to help events and programs that better the LGBTQIA+ community.

This year in addition to the local community grants the organisation is also distributing the Regional and Remote Pride Grants in conjunction with the Queensland Government.

“The Brisbane Pride Strategy 2025-2028 supports a long-term commitment to amplifying the voices of our LGBTIQ+ community” their official website reads.

“This funding represents more than just financial assistance; it embodies our collective commitment to nurturing the well-being of every individual within the LGBTIQ+ community.”

This year the Community grans program will provide $15,000 in funding for local groups and organisations, capped at $2,000 per applicant.

The grants aim to support activities or opportunities which provide lasting community benefit in the areas of community, education, awareness, advocacy, health, first nations and youth.

Those wishing to apply for the 2025 community grants can do so online here.

“We are incredibly proud to release the 2025 grants program for our community,” said Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy.

“These grants provide support and funding to our communities and organisations across Brisbane and Queensland and help ensure that our communities feel seen, heard and valued. We welcome all applications for the programs and look forward to see the fantastic opportunities that we will get to support in the coming year.”

Regional and Remote Pride Grants

Applications for the Regional and Remote Pride Grants have also been launched today with pride organisations across Queensland encouraged to apply.

“Since 2024, Brisbane Pride has partnered with the Queensland Government, to provide funding to community groups, associations, and committees to establish events and activities co-designed locally for LGBTIQ+ peoples and communities in regional and remote parts of Queensland” their website reads.

“Through a range of supportive measures and partnerships, Queensland Pride Grants provide a safe space to share localised approaches that strengthen the equality, visibility, and well-being of LGBTIQ+ people, families, and communities.

These grants will give your local communities the opportunity to apply for valuable and often much needed funding.”

The funding for the Regional and Remote Pride Grants was announced in 2024 by the Miles Government, where then Premier Steven Miles marched and spoke at the Brisbane Pride Rally as the first sitting Premier to do so.

“Queensland’s queer and diverse communities make our state great, and I’m proud to back them. Now, I will double the financial support available to the sector if elected in October. Because I believe even more people can be supported by these organisations and included in important events,” he said at the time.

These grants are awarded to Regional and Remote Pride Organisations to help fund and facilitate their events within the communities.

Applications for the Regional and Remote Pride Grants can be submitted online here.