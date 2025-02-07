Councillor To Bring Motion For Sparkling New Rainbow Crossings in Melbourne’s Merri-bek Area

At the heart of Melbourne’s inner-north, the streets within the Merri-bek council area may soon shine a little brighter — with two rainbow crossings bearing the colours of the progressive pride flag.

In a move to celebrate and affirm the area’s thriving queer community, Greens councillor Ella Svensson is set to bring a motion to Merri-bek City Council this coming week on February 12, calling for the installation of two rainbow crossings or pathways.

Svensson’s initiative, inspired by similar crossings in other areas around the country including Fitzroy and Geelong, aims to serve as a permanent and public declaration of resilience and resistance, as well as inclusivity and LGBTQIA+ pride.

Svensson, a proud queer woman, spoke to Star Observer about the motion, and the queerphobia she has faced because of it.

“Merri-bek’s community has a proud history of queer resistance and radical queer activism,” said Svensson, who represents the Brunswick West ward.

“This is one symbol of visibility and acceptance, but there is much more we can and will do. As a city with a proud LGBTIQA+ action plan, I know we can keep showing up for our incredible queer community.”

Approximately 1 in 4 Merri-bek residents identify as LGBTIQA+. Community engagement on Merri-bek’s first LGBTIQA+ Action Plan found that whilst 4 in 5 participants agreed (or strongly agreed) that Merri-bek is an inclusive city for LGBTIQA+ people, only 45% saw Merri-bek Council ‘as a leader in the LGBTIQA+ space’.

The motion outlines that as well as acting as a focal point and symbol of pride in the community, and potentially boosting visitors to the area, the installation of the rainbow crossings would be an opportunity for the Council to publicly demonstrate support for the LGBTIQA+ community.

The proposed rainbow crossings would be placed at two locations—one in the north of the municipality and one in the south, to ensure that LGBTQIA+ people all throughout the council area feel seen and supported.

Svensson emphasised that the final locations and designs would be chosen in consultation with the community, to make absolutely sure that the project reflects the voices of those it aims to uplift.

Anti-LGBTQ+ backlash over Merri-bek rainbow crossings prove they’re necessary

Merri-bek has long been a LGBTQIA+ hub and haven, drawing people from across Victoria due to its reputation as a safe and welcoming space.

However, Svensson’s motion was unfortunately met with backlash before it was even formally announced.

The proposal was leaked to right-wing group Council Watch Victoria Inc., who posted about it on their Facebook page earlier this week. This prompted a wave of anti-LGBTQIA+ hatred in the comments section; many commenters questioned the need for the rainbow crossings and critiqued the motion as “woke nonsense”, others directed queerphobic rhetoric at Svensson, while others simply took the opportunity to post vicious hate more generally about LGBTQIA+ people and culture.

But the group rather shot themselves in the foot. Instead of the discussion proving there’s no need for rainbow crossings, the sweeping virulent hate spewed in the group proved that we do, without a doubt, still need LGBTQIA+ representation on our streets. The scathing vitriol served as a bleak reminder of the powerful, ongoing discrimination and hate that we all still face.

“I chose to live in Brunswick because of our diverse and welcoming community, unlike where I grew up, where slurs shouted at you on the street were unfortunately unsurprising,” Svensson shared with Star Observer.

“When my motion was leaked to a right-wing Facebook group, I copped a barrage of awful homophobic abuse. This was a reminder that queerphobia still exists everywhere and reaffirms that we need visible signs of support for our queer community.”

But luckily, the hate has been confined to the right-wing group — the push for Merri-bek’s rainbow crossings has been met with widespread local support.

Eight out of the eleven current Merri-bek councillors have signed the Rainbow Local Government Pledge during the last election cycle.

This pledge explicitly included support for the installation of rainbow crossings—something Svensson hopes her colleagues will now uphold with their votes.

Australia’s rainbow crossings a symbol of inclusion

The introduction of rainbow crossings in cities across Australia has become a powerful symbol of queer visibility.

Landmarks like the rainbow roundabout in Canberra, the vibrant Taylor Square crossing in Sydney, and the painted pathways of Collingwood and Geelong have been embraced by their respective queer communities.

These installations not only signal support but also act as a tangible reminder that public spaces belong to everyone, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.

What the crossings would mean for Merri-bek’s LGBTQIA+ community

For LGBTQIA+ residents of the Merri-bek municipality, the proposed rainbow crossings would be more than just paint on the pavement.

They would be an assertion of welcome and belonging in the wider community, and act as a tangible reminder that public spaces belong to everyone—regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, age, ethnicity or ethnic background, ability and religion.

As Svensson aptly put it, “I want every queer person in Merri-bek (and beyond) to know that they are welcome, and we have their back.”

The vote on the motion will take place at the council meeting on Wednesday, February 12. If successful, the community will soon have the opportunity to contribute to the design and location of these vibrant new symbols of pride.

Until then, supporters are encouraged to reach out to their local councillors and express their backing for the initiative.

As the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights continues, these crossings stand as a simple yet profound reminder: visibility matters, and queer resilience, love and pride will always have a place in the streets.