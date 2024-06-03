Sydney’s Taylor Square Rainbow Crossing Updated to Progress Pride Flag

The Sydney rainbow crossing in Taylor Square has now been updated to be the more inclusive ‘Progress Pride Flag’.

Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore shared images of the new Rainbow Crossing on social media on June 1, saying the update represents “Pride AND Progress! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤”.

City of Sydney Council unanimously approved a motion to update the public rainbow flag street crossings at Taylor Square South and Prince Alfred Park in October last year.

The motion, which was put forward by Councillor Adam Worling, called for the current rainbow crossing to be updated with the Progress Pride Flag.

Councillor Worling, himself a proud and member of and advocate for the LGBTQI+ community, said last year that “this notice of motion is a fairly straightforward and simple one, but I believe its impact will be felt deeply across the City.”

“I love the mighty Rainbow crossing on Bourke Street at Taylor Square,” Cr Worling said. “It’s very near to my home and so I get the great pleasure of crossing it every day. I also see the rainbow path at Equality Green in Prince Alfred Park most days of the week.”

“Though what is missing in these two locations, I believe, is the representation of our entire LGBTIQA+ community in all its brilliant diversity.”

Clover Moore celebrates inclusive update to Taylor Square’s rainbow crossing

In Clover Moore’s Instagram post, she thanked Worling for his advocacy in updating the Sydney rainbow crossings.

The Lord Mayor quoted the Councillor as saying, “It’s visibility. It’s as simple as that. I want people to see flags, I want them to see rainbow crossings, I want them to see street signs and think, ‘Wow, this City of Sydney really supports us.’ When I say ‘us’, it is that big, wonderful queer collective. You can’t be what you can’t see.”

Moore told Sydneysiders, “We’ve got this work done in time for Sydney Pride Month, which runs 1-30 June, marking [the] anniversary of the infamous 1969 Stonewall Riots. Pride Month celebrates the history, resilience and achievements of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

In turn, Worling thanked Moore for her support: “Thank you Clover Moore for your leadership and the City of Sydney for being support [sic] in creating more queer visibility across our amazing city.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clover Moore AO (@clovermoore)

What is the Progress Pride Flag?

The Progress Pride Flag is an update on Gilbert Barker’s original 1978 rainbow flag design that has become synonymous with the LGBTQI+ community. Non-binary artist and graphic designer Daniel Quasar designed the flag in 2018.

The black and brown of the chevron on the Progress Pride Flag represent Indigenous people and people of colour. The white, pink and blue represents transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse people.

Lifecycle of Sydney’s Rainbow Crossing

The rainbow crossing at Taylor Square was painted in 2018, after the original on Oxford Street was controversially destroyed.

The rainbow was installed on Oxford Street in February 2013 to celebrate 35 years of Mardi Gras. It was approved as a temporary artwork until the end of March, but Mayor Clover Moore, and many others, wanted it to stay.

Then-Roads Minister Duncan Gay claimed that the rainbow crossing was a safety hazard due to people stopping to take photos amidst traffic, and had the road jackhammered, resurfaced and repainted overnight.

Independent Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich has told City Hub, “When the last government removed the rainbow crossing from Oxford Street on what it claimed were ‘safety concerns’, I worked with the Lord Mayor and City of Sydney to find a new location that celebrates the local LGBTIQA+ community.”

“The Taylor Square crossing is hugely popular and a wonderful sign of inclusivity,” he continued. Mr Greenwich said he welcomed Councillor Worling’s motion to “investigate new places to spread the rainbow love.”

You can find the new Progress Pride Rainbow Flag crossing at the crossing of Bourke and Campbell streets in Darlinghurst.