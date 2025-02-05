Design For Matildas Mural At Accor Stadium Unveiled

On Wednesday, the Minns government has revealed the artist and artwork that will be projected onto Accor Stadium in celebration of the Matildas’ game-changing campaign at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The mural is the first in a new series that will commemorate the best moments in sports and entertainment at Accor Stadium, which is celebrating 25 years since the 2000 Sydney Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Contemporary artist Kirthana Selvaraj has created a piece that encapsulates the players who set Australia alight in 2023.

“I hope this artwork stands as a permanent reminder of the impact women have made – and continue to make – not just on the field but in shaping the broader public’s connection to sport,” said Selvaraj.

“It’s a tribute to the trailblazers who came before, the athletes who shine today, and the young people who will carry their legacy forward.”

Depicted in the mural is Tillies’ captain Sam Kerr’s strike and celebration against England, Mackenzie Arnold’s glittering prowess in the goal, as well as Courtney Vine, moments before she kicked the winning penalty goal against France in the quarter-final.

No room for Kerr slander

Premier Chris Minns made it absolutely clear that Sam Kerr’s current trial in London for racially aggravating a police officer was not going to have any impact on the mural.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that we love Sam Kerr. She is absolutely fantastic,” Minns said on Wednesday morning at Accor Stadium.

“No matter what happens, her image will be right here in Accor Stadium for future generations. She has acted like an absolute inspiration to the next generation. And let’s face it, she put a smile on all of our faces during that World Cup.

“So we love Sam.”

NSW government celebrate female athletes

The public will have the opportunity to see the mural in person in early April, just in time for the Matildas upcoming games at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium and Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium.

The Minns government have made an effort to acknowledge Australia’s greatest female athletes in the state’s sporting venues. The mural follows the 2023 renaming of one of Accord Stadium’s eastern grandstands in honour of Cathy Freeman.

“It’s long overdue that our nation’s inspirational female athletes are provided with recognition of some of the greatest sporting achievements in our nation’s history,” said Minns.

“Their game-changing tournament will be perfectly honoured with this mural which will be fittingly projected onto the exterior of the Cathy Freeman Stand – the first grandstand in a major Australian stadium to be named after a female athlete.”